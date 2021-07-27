Covid vaccines confirmed to cause Parkinson’s, dementia symptoms

Former National Institutes of Health (NIH) contract scientist and Classen Immunotherapies proprietor J. Bart Classen has published a paper warning that there is strong potential for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) mRNA “vaccines” to trigger Parkinson’s, dementia and a variety of other prion and chronic diseases.

Alzheimer’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA), and mad cow disease are all on the table as possible “side effects” of Chinese Virus injections, Classen says, this based on an extensive analysis of the RNA poisons contained in the Pfizer shot.

This latest paper is Classen’s second look at the prion disease risks associated with Fauci Flu shots, drawing from actual adverse event data from the United Kingdom. Far from theoretical, the risk of neurodegenerative disease stemming from Chinese Disease shots is both real and probable.

AstraZeneca’s vector-based injection for the Wuhan Flu, which is not an mRNA jab, is also linked to causing prion disease. It would appear as though all of the jabs created for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus are linked to this buffet of neurodegenerative illnesses.

After looking at roughly six months’ worth of data ending around mid-June, Classen found that both the genetically engineered (GMO) adenovirus injections and the lipid-encapsulated synthetic mRNA injections produce deadly spike proteins that can trigger serious and irreversible “nervous disorders.”

Describing his findings as a “clear signal of a specific prion disease, Parkinson’s disease,” Classen says the pathological progression he observed is consistent with what is known about the pathogenic coronavirus spike proteins contained in or produced by Chinese Virus injections.

Fauci Flu shots massively accelerate progression of prion diseases

Under normal circumstances without a vaccine, the progression of prion diseases, which is demarcated by the abnormal folding of certain proteins, takes many years. After a Fauci Flu shot, however, that process greatly accelerates – you might say at “warp speed.”

Classen believes that Chinese Virus injections could be piggybacking on mild prion disease that is already in motion in some people, while in others the shots could be actively prompting the misfolding of essential RNA and DNA binding proteins called TDP-43 and FUS, thus catalyzing a toxic “chain reaction” process.

It is probably a little bit different in every person’s body depending on their unique biology, but the end result is still the same: neurodegeneration. For some it happens quickly and in others more slowly, but the common denominator is that it happens.

Classen also says that the vaccine spike proteins could be causing other protein, “including [normal] proteins already in cells,” to form what he describes as abnormal clumps called Lewy bodies that can lead to “relatively rapid cell death.”

Research has shown that the development of Lewy bodies in monkeys exposed to the Chinese Virus resulted in “some or all of the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.”

It is precisely because the vaccine spike proteins act so quickly in this regard that prion disease post-injection advances as quickly as it does, Classen suggests. What would normally take many years to develop is being sped up by the jabs to induce neurodegenerative disease in a matter of months or even weeks, depending on the individual.

“The AstraZeneca … vaccine may concentrate in the gastrointestinal system to a greater extent leading to faster transport of the spike protein via the Vagus nerve to the brain,” Classen says. “By contrast over the long run, the Pfizer mRNA vaccine may induce more TDP-43 and FUS to form prions and lead to more prion disease.”

All this pain and suffering to maybe avoid a case of the sniffles? Tragic and idiotic.

As injected people continue to fall ill and die from Chinese Virus injections, we will keep you informed about it at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts