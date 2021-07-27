America’s Frontline Doctors sue HHS to revoke emergency use authorization for covid vaccines

A motion was filed on July 19 by America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) calling on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to immediately revoke “emergency use authorization” (EUA) for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”
The AFLDS wants to see three groups of Americans removed from the pool of vaccine-eligible people: those under the age of 18, anyone who has already recovered from a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) infection, and anyone who has not been given informed consent for the jab as defined by federal law.
The main target of the motion is Xavier Becerra, the current HHS secretary under Resident Joe Biden. Other defendants are also named in the suit, which was filed in a federal district court in the Northern District of Alabama.
“The emergency declaration and its multiple renewals are illegal,” the complaint alleges.
At the top of the food chain as far as EUAs go is the HHS, the secretary of which, according to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, has the authority to declare that an emergency use for a drug is appropriate. From there, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decides whether or not to authorize an unapproved drug or EUA use of a drug or vaccine.
On Feb. 4, 2020, then-HHS Secretary Alex Azar, who served under Donald Trump, declared a public health emergency, urging the issuance of an EUA for Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” vaccines due to the alleged circumstance.
There is no “life-threatening disease or condition,” says AFLDS
The AFLDS complaint alleges that certain legal requirements involved with the issuance and maintenance of Fauci Flu shots are not being met in accordance with the law.
One of the most obvious conditions not being met is the fact that there is no “serious or life-threatening disease or condition” in circulation that warrants the use of experimental gene modification therapy. Secondly, there are other remedies available that negate the legal issuance of an EUA.
According to the rules, an EUA can only be granted when there are no other remedies available for a novel condition. In this case, there are plenty of ways to treat the Chinese Virus that do not involve genetically modifying (GMO) oneself with experimental Big Pharma injections.
The 99.8 percent global survival rate for the Wuhan Flu, as good as it sounds, is also grossly inflated, the AFLDS complaint further alleges. Almost nobody gets sick from Chinese Germs, and those who do are usually old, obese, or have some other preexisting condition.
The vast majority of people who test “positive” for the Fauci Flu will never develop any symptoms, and likely would never know they even “had” the alleged virus were it not for the fraudulent PCR tests that tend to produce nothing but false positives.
The suit goes on to accuse the HHS of deliberately reinventing the way death certificates are written so as to make it look like many more people were dying from covid than actually were. This in turn made it easier for Big Pharma to launch its vaccine crusade based on false numbers.
Perhaps the most damning part of the vaccine crusade is that the injections admittedly do not work, which the suit also explains. If the jabs do not work and are highly dangerous, then they do not qualify for EUA status.
“It is important to note that the vaccines were only shown to reduce symptoms – not block transmission,” the complaint reads. “CDC data indicates that children under 18 have a 99.998 percent COVID-19 recovery rate with no treatment.”
The latest news about the seemingly endless stream of Chinese Virus injection deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
TheEpochTimes.com
DrEddyMD.com
DrEddyMD.com
