Thai government approves green chiretta herb as treatment for covid

There is good news to report out of Thailand after the government there officially approved the use of Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis paniculate), also known as chiretta herb, to treat the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The National News Bureau of Thailand says that Thailand’s Cabinet gave the green light to green chiretta to treat “asymptomatic cases” of the Fauci Flu following a successful trial of the herbal remedy in the country’s prison system.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek announced that adding the herbal remedy to the arsenal of treatment options for the Chinese Virus will help to greatly relieve pressure on the public health system amid reports about 14,000 new cases of the virus daily.

Infected prison inmates have responded exceptionally well to green chiretta, she says, as the herb prevents symptoms from forming while blocking the virus from entering the cells, thus preventing viral replication.

The Corrections Department reportedly administered green chiretta to 11,800 inmates throughout the country who demonstrated “mild” symptoms. A whopping 99.02 percent of them fully recovered after taking it.

Thanadirek further stated that Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation is now recommending that Wuhan Flu patients with mild symptoms take 180mg of Fah Talai Jone, divided into three 60mg doses per day, with every meal.

Thai governments says other traditional herbal medicine should be used to keep people healthy

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed authorities to set up a new committee to further study the use of green chiretta in treating Chinese Germs.

The announcement was made at a cabinet meeting, which was reportedly convened to discuss new ways to handle the latest “outbreak” of Chinese Virus “variants” all around the world.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has been appointed as head of the committee, which will coordinate new studies on the safety and efficacy of green chiretta extract in the treatment of patients who test positive for the Fauci Flu.

The decision was made following a proposal from Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who is urging the government of Thailand to scale up the use of other traditional herbal medicines in the treatment of Chinese Germs, rather than continue to hawk “vaccines.”

As it turns out, God’s creation is much more effective at boosting immunity and warding off disease than genetically modified (GMO) RNA and other chemicals dispensed from a Big Pharma syringe into people’s arms.

The same research that was used to determine the safety and effectiveness of green chiretta in treating Wuhan Flu patients also found that about one-third of an acre of land is enough to produce 600kg of green chiretta. This is enough to produce about 375,000 capsules of the herbal extract.

The Thai government says that about 3.1 billion such capsules are needed to cover the entire country, requiring about 3,321 acres of land to grow and produce it.

The Department of Corrections is planning to produce about 50 million capsules of green chiretta within the next four months, which is enough supply for about 50 percent of the prison population.

Meanwhile, here in the United States, the government and health officials have never once mentioned any type of natural extract or remedy for the Chinese Virus. The only solutions our overlords have are Chinese-made face masks, never-ending lockdowns, and injection after injection of DNA-modifying poison.

“This herb has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for 2,000 years,” wrote one commenter at the Bangkok Post.

“There are already many studies about its use and effectiveness for treating influenza-like symptoms. Pinocchio (Fauci) and his scientists could start from there to save themselves a lot of time and trouble.”

To learn more about how to naturally protect yourself against disease using herbs, visit Natural.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ThaiNews.prd.go.th

BangkokPost.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts