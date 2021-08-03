Covid vaccines make the virus MORE dangerous for the vaccinated, especially Pfizer’s viral vector jab

You heard right. The Covid vaccines are causing the virus to become more infectious. Imagine that, after all this hype and fear-mongering about herd immunity, and how we must achieve 90 percent vaccination of the world’s population or we all die, the propaganda goes on and on. If they had just left it alone, and not created all these immune-compromising fake vaccinations, then the virus in the wild, and the “Delta” variant wouldn’t have so much “efficacy” at attacking and killing humans.

This is called “risk of antibody-dependent enhancement” (ADE syndrome) and the whole vaccine theory has been blown out of the water with these haphazard Covid inoculations, proving the vaccinated sheeple are now weaker, more susceptible to contracting, spreading and dying from any and all mutational variants, including Delta.

Vaccine response is rapidly decreasing while antibody-dependency rate for the vaccinated sheeple increases

The vaccine is causing the virus to replicate more efficiently, so everyone who is for the vaccine should now be against it. This is a very “tough pill to swallow,” especially coming from an expert in immunology and vaccine creation who believes in vaccines. Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS Physician Scientist, is one of the inventors of mRNA vaccine technology. He is the farthest you can get from being “anti-vaccine,” as the establishment would call him, now that he’s pointing out all the danger and failure of the Covid jabs, especially Johnson & Johnson’s “all in one” blood-clotting stab.

The CDC says side effects of the vaccines are “normal,” which means blood clots and death are normal after Covid vaccinations

The vaccine industry loves to talk about “misinformation,” but what they forget to tell everybody is that all of that misinformation is coming from them. At vaccine shill sites like GetVaccineAnswers.dot.org, they outright lie and tell you, “Long-term side effects following the Covid-19 vaccine are extremely unlikely.” Wait, what? First off, none of the vaccines have been out long enough to conduct a long-term study, so drop that lie right now. Next up, they stated “…following the Covid-19 vaccine …” so they’re just making a huge sweeping statement about every single Covid-19 vaccine that every manufacturer made, and they’re saying they’ve all been studied for long-term health detriment. Talk about misinformation, that’s a mountain-high pile of crap.

There’s more. They go on to give you all those important “answers” you’ve been seeking, all you stuck in “hesitation” mode about whether or not to get the deadly blood-clotting gene therapy jabs for China Flu: “Serious side effects that would cause a long-term health problem are extremely unlikely following Covid-19 vaccination.” Again, show us the study, because if 8 weeks, or 3 months, or even one year to you is “long term,” you must be studying the life of an injected rat, not humans. Even most rats live two years.

The CDC continues to FAIL to monitor Covid-19 vaccines for any safety issues, including deadly blood clots in the brain, lungs and stomach shortly after vaccination. If even one public health expert could talk on the pharma-funded MSM networks, everyone would know that the FDA and CDC are NOT working toward any “appropriate solution.”

If you know someone who already got pricked with the blood-clotting Covid inoculations, and they’re suffering from lethargy, pain, clouded thinking, that’s called CoVax Syndrome, so tell them to report it to VAERS. Also, check out Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity and the upcoming “Delta” scamdemic.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

Rumble.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

