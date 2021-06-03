Woman expresses regret after J&J covid vaccine triggers potentially deadly blood clots in her lungs, stomach and brain

An Oregon woman is reportedly sorry that she took the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) after the jab caused her to develop “rare” blood clots in her lungs, throat, stomach and brain.

The “symptoms” started just six days after Barbara Buchanan decided to “do her part” to “stop the spread” by taking J&J’s one-dose injection for the Chinese Virus, which the “experts” claim is perfectly “safe and effective.”

The 63-year-old says she initially developed a low-grade fever and “just felt really tired,” believing her symptoms to be the result of seasonal allergies. After she started developing severe cramping in her legs and coughing up blood, however, Buchanan realized that something was very wrong.

Doctors at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center ran a CT scan and observed that Buchanan had developed severe blood clotting all throughout her body, which she now knows was caused by the shot.

“There has been an association with a very small number of people getting this vaccine that can get this special kind of blood clot with low platelets,” admitted Dr. Ray Moreno, the chief medical officer at St. Vincent.

These adverse effects are the same ones that prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to temporarily halt all further administration of the J&J injection last month. Both agencies later resumed the drug’s administration after declaring it to be “safe and effective.”

Medical establishment still claims blood clots from covid shots are “rare”

Despite tens of thousands of similar cases popping up all across the country, the medical establishment is still insistent that deadly blood clots are “rare,” and that people should still get the jab to “stay safe” against the Wuhan Flu.

Buchanan, however, is extremely regretful about her decision to help “stop the spread.” She told the media that what she is now experiencing is “devastating” and that she is “very scared” that she might soon never be able to go home again or see her family.

“I have a good support system at home, but I’m scared. I’m scared,” she lamented. “People don’t think when they go to bed at night that they’re not going to wake up the next day. I don’t know that anymore.”

Earlier in the year, a man who took the J&J injection for the Chinese Virus had his skin peel off, which the medical establishment declared to be a better outcome than if the man had developed a case of the Chinese Virus without having gotten it.

Thus far, there have been 4,433 official reports of deadly side effects from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). More than 1,000 of these are directly attributed to the J&J injection.

The believed cause of the blood clots has to do with the adenovirus vectors used in the J&J injection, which deliver a payload of spike proteins that have been linked to causing vascular damage.

Many of these vaccine spike proteins end up embedding themselves inside the nuclei of cells where they are known to trigger deadly blood clot disorders, which we are now seeing happen on a wide scale.

One commenter at Life Site News pointed out that the website NoJabForMe.com contains a trove of similar reports about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections causing deadly side effects.

“I wonder what other ways the nucleus of the cell can misinterpret the information in these ‘vaccines?’” asked another commenter. “Do they think we’re all stupid?”

More related news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

