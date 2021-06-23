Permanent “lethargy syndrome” and long-term loss of motor skills now common “side-effects” of Covid-19 vaccines

Plain and simple, lethargy is a lack of enthusiasm and energy, but what causes it? It could just be normal response to stress, overworking, lack of a good night’s rest, or even lack of nutrition. Everyone is familiar with feeling sluggish and weak, but not permanently, immediately following inoculation with the Covid-19 vaccines. This is different. After a few weeks, and several doctor visits, nobody seems to be able to figure out what’s wrong, and that’s because the “science is settled” on vaccines, though not really at all.

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.Just because you say a slogan over and over doesn’t make it true. The Covid vaccines are very far from “safe and effective.” They’re outright dangerous and detrimental to health, including normal daily functioning. For example, motor skills are something most of us just take for granted on a daily basis, like standing, walking, climbing stairs, balancing, coordinating, reacting and so on. This would include gross motor skills and fine motor skills, but what if you suddenly lost many of these abilities, right after getting jabbed with these so-called “safe and effective” experimental concoctions?

Now, there’s a wave of victims of vaccine coming out and explaining how they’ve lost motor skills, some while experiencing relentless, excruciating pain for weeks or months on end. Some victims are saying these crippling “side effects” come on 3 or 4 days after inoculation, and are lasting for 3 to 4 months, including constant lethargy, excruciating shooting pains going up their spine and neck, blindness, deafness and depression.

All Covid-19 vaccines are documented as a “medical experiment” by “emergency use authorization” only, according to the CDC and FDA

We’re talking about the most experimental inoculation ever created, untested, unproven and classified by the FDA and CDC as a “medical experiment.” Oh, yes they did. Emergency Use Authorization was all they could get for this, and the drugged up animals are suffering from immediate and long-term health detriment.

Eric Clapton received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and said, “I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days.” He said he thought he “would never play again.” Six weeks later he was told to take the second AZ shot, without being informed of any dangers whatsoever. Clapton said his body’s reactions were disastrous, and froze his hands and feet, rendering them “useless for two weeks.”

He suffers peripheral neuropathy now, even though the vaccine propaganda machine can only spew out the same tired lie in response to every injury and every death, claiming every single Covid-19 vaccine is 100 percent safe and 100 percent effective, at all times, everywhere, for everyone.

Will Eric Clapton ever play guitar again? Some people have gone deaf and blind too after getting these toxic Covid jabs

In the United Kingdom, 35 people have gone deaf almost immediately after getting the Covid-19 vaccine, and 25 others went blind after getting stuck with the mRNA inoculations. This is tracked by their yellow card system (similar to our VAERS system) that posts injuries, side effects and “adverse events” – which already reveals over 190,000 cases/reports.

These include varying degrees of extreme injuries. AstraZeneca’s vaccine accounted for 60 percent of all of these, including responsibility for 58 percent of the people who went blind or deaf. Tack on over 400 deaths reported in just this yellow card system, with nearly half of those attributed to Pfizer’s deadly concoction.

This is news you never hear on mainstream media USA networks. This is completely banned from any postings, videos or memes on ALL social media platforms, including YouTube. As far as Americans know, there are ZERO problems with any vaccines ever made, including all of these dirty, blood-clotting jabs for Covid-19. They simply have no clue, no news and no facts.

Then, as if that wasn’t bad enough, there’s this horrifying statistic: Among younger adults and youth, Covid-19 vaccines have KILLED over 250 times the amount of people the actual virus has killed. Let that sink in for a minute. Now why should any company or organization be ALLOWED to say the words “safe and effective” in the same sentence as vaccines, if you’re going to be censoring something?

Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a toxic Covid jab or two and you are experiencing side effects, blood clots or other adverse events. Then tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

GlobalJustice.org

NOQReport.com

Billboard.com

Lifesitenews.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.