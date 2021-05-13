VACCIDENT ALERT: Vehicle accidents caused by vaccine side effects happening all over US roads and highways

If you’ve noticed the mayhem on US roads lately, you’re not the only one. People are driving like maniacs, cutting people out of their lane, swerving, speeding, running red lights, texting while driving and causing horrible wrecks. Besides being brainwashed by the media, more than 50 percent of all drivers are mass medicated with toxic prescriptions and… wait for it… dirty vaccines. That’s right, vaccines are causing vaccidents all over the roadways, as the protein prions being created in the blood from the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine series are causing blood clots, brain freeze, seizures and strokes.

No vaccine fanatic could have ever imagined it, but then they’re sitting there, in the middle of several wrecked cars, wondering what went wrong (if they’re still alive). Decades ago there was the MADD group, mother’s against drunk driving, where moms around the country banded together to make drunk driving punishments much more strict, including suspended or revoked driver’s licenses, major fines, mandatory drug addiction help groups and jail time. Should we all now form CAVD, citizens against vaccinated drivers, to prevent all these horrific vaccidents that have us witnessing skyrocketing statistics of wrecks on US roads and highways?

Driving while vaccinated? If you drive within 2 weeks of getting jabbed, you should get a DWV ticket that has stiff penalties like a DUI

The Kidney Cleanse Kit is a comprehensive way to cleanse your kidneys and rejuvenate your system. It includes Renaltrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and Latero-Flora™.We have to ask: Why is it wrong to drive drunk, but fine to drive while having a vaccine stroke? It’s not. In fact, the vaccinated should be required get a bumper sticker that declares, “Beware, I’m Vaccident Prone.” Or better yet, if you get pulled over for suspected DWV, driving while vaccinated, instead of taking a breathalyzer test, the officer is instructed to ask you, “Have you had anything concocted in a laboratory injected into your body in the last 14 days?” If you say yes, you are immediately arrested and charged with DWV, driving while vaccinated. If found guilty, you could serve 30 days in a quarantined jail cell and pay thousands of dollars in fines to help those who have been injured by vaccines and by other vaccinated drivers across America.

Yes, reckless driving deaths have skyrocketed. People are suffering from multi-system inflammation syndrome (MIS) and autoimmune dysfunction from the toxic, dirty Covid vaccines that not only impair driving ability, but increase the risk of spreading the virus through shedding during the first two weeks of being injected. That means the vaccines are more than just useless, they’re harmful. Plus, there’s no proof the vaccines even work, as we’re seeing more and more vaccinated people contract the virus anyhow (it’s probably from the vaccine itself or from their vaccinated, virus-shedding relatives and coworkers).

Should vaccinated people pay higher car insurance?

It’s true that vaccine-induced disease and disorder is running rampant. Nobody who has been vaccinated by the deadly coronavirus vaccine should be operating heavy machinery for at least two weeks after injection day, or possibly ever again. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is the federal agency, under the umbrella of the Department of Transportation, that is responsible for saving lives, preventing injuries and reducing vehicle-related crashes in regards to transportation safety in the United States.

NHTSA needs to communicate and coordinate with all state police and local law enforcement agencies across America to prevent vaccinated sheeple from operating any heavy machinery, including cars, tractors, tractor trailers, trains, buses and even airplanes while vaccinated.

Remember, “we’re all in this together,” as we hear all the vaccinated sheeple regurgitate that mind-numbing mantra every day. Well, we’re not all in the sinking ‘vaccine boat’ together, but we are all on the roads together, so let’s do the right thing, and greatly reduce the number of these horrific vaccidents by making some new laws. After all, driving while vaccinated may be even more dangerous than driving while drunk, so every vaccinated American should pay higher rates for car insurance. Be sure to check with your insurance provider to make sure you’ve got vaccident liability and collision coverage!

Tune your internet frequency to ChemicalViolence.com for updates on how vaccines CAUSE disease, blood clots, seizures and automobile wrecks.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

Pandemic.news

ChemicalViolence.com

Ehlinelaw.com

InjuryFacts.nsc.org

NaturalNews.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.