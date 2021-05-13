One Indian hospital saw 100 patients die after taking the covid vaccine

As many as 100 patients reportedly died at Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital in India after taking their first or second dose of a “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Just at this one hospital alone, these 100 patients suffered adverse events so serious that they passed not long after being injected, which once again proves the dangers of the shots.

Gujarat, the most popular Gujarati language daily newspaper in Sandesh, was the first to report on the situation. No other mainstream media outlets dare touch the story.

Around the same time that these 100 patient deaths were reported, it was also leaked that at least three doctors who had taken two doses of the vaccine died within a month or two. This was confirmed by Chandresh Zardosh, the former president of the Gujarat branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Zardosh wants to know how people who received two doses of the vaccine, especially, ended up dying from the alleged virus when they should have already developed immunity – assuming the jabs actually produce immunity, of course.

“Immunity can be considered as a factor after the first dose,” he is quoted as saying.

He also wants to know how long and why it took for each now-dead person to die after receiving the injections. To receive the shots and die two months later would suggest that the injections do not provide any immunity at all.

Top U.K. modeling agency says 70 percent of people who took both vaccine doses will soon die

According to the latest data, at least 3,362 people have died from Chinese Virus injections in America alone. This is an average of 30 people dying daily from the jabs.

In India, there is no such mechanism in place to track Wuhan Flu shot deaths, so nobody knows for sure how many people are dropping dead after receiving the injections.

Recently, more than 100 dead bodies were seen floating down the banks of the river Ganga in the Indian state of Bihar. These deaths are being blamed on the Chinese Virus, though it is more likely that they died from the injections.

A top modeling agency in the United Kingdom is predicting that the third “wave” of the Chinese Virus will end up hospitalizing and killing upwards of 70 percent of people who took both vaccine doses. This again shows that the jabs are killing people at a rapid rate.

“The pharmacies [ lawyers] may have weaseled out of responsibility of liability but the ones who helped fund it are still on the hook,” wrote one Great Game India commenter about the eventual fallout from all this sickness and death being caused by vaccines.

“This is global genocide and all who participate … especially doctors who have taken the Hippocratic Oath to ‘do no harm’ need to have their licenses revoked starting with Fauci.”

Anyone who believes that Fauci, Bill and Melinda Gates, and other demonic eugenicists have their best interests at heart are fooling themselves and living in denial, other commenters pointed out.

“These compliant globalist parasites are ruining themselves and humanity,” one wrote. “The tainted blood in these people will spread through blood banks and as the story above shows kill some in mass.”

Sadly, this is only just the beginning. Messenger RNA (mRNA) “vaccines” are here to stay, it seems, and soon there will be many more injections based on the technology that will reprogram people’s DNA and turn them into non-human chimeras, just like the current ones for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are doing.

More related news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

