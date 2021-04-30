COVID-19 vaccines to decimate world population, warns microbiologist … and it’s already happening in India and Brazil

A world-renowned microbiologist has warned that that the new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are contributing to the decimation of the world’s population.

In an exclusive interview with The New American this month, German microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi explained how coronavirus vaccines affect the body at the cellular level. He warned that these vaccines are set to cause a global catastrophe and decimate the human population.

Vaccines are either useless or dangerous

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.During the interview, Bhakdi emphasized the dangers associated with the new vaccines. For one, the vaccines cannot actually do what manufacturers say they can. According to Bhakdi, it is practically impossible to prevent infection, even after vaccination.

In fact, it is naïve to think getting vaccinated can prevent infection. That’s because any antibodies the body may produce following vaccination would be too minuscule to do anything significant. (Related: Researchers confirm antibodies from the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine cause blood clots.)

Bhakdi also stressed the fact that SARS-CoV-2 is not a killer virus, contrary to popular belief. That’s because up to five people only will die of COVID-19 for every 10,000 people infected. For a vaccine to be deemed efficient, it has to guarantee that it will bring that number down further. But that would be incredibly difficult to show.

No clinical trial can be designed to show this, said Bhakdi. To do so, scientists would have to vaccinate millions, if not billions of people. They would then have to count how many died among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated group and compare data from the two. This has never been shown.

Plus, it is near-impossible for people under 70 years and without a preexisting condition to die of COVID-19. If it were a matter of preventing coughs or the cold, then the efficacy of the vaccines wouldn’t be such a controversial topic. But this is a matter of protecting against severe illness and death.

“I don’t want a vaccine that may kill me [but] that may protect me from getting a cold,” said Bhakdi.

He also argued that vaccine manufacturers do not have sufficient data on the efficacy of their vaccines on older people with preexisting conditions. Such testing would likely lead to a string of deaths. Therefore, the claim that the new COVID-19 vaccines are efficacious is a lie, said Bhakdi. “It is so unethical it’s criminal.”

In a nutshell, the new vaccines are useless for younger adults because the antibodies produced are insignificant and useless for older adults due to lack of testing and data.

Furthermore, Bhakdi emphasized that blood clots as a side effect of vaccination should not be taken lightly because they are potentially fatal. If clotting factors are used up because of the vaccine, the patient could suffer internal bleeding. In severe cases, internal bleeding is fatal even with proper treatment.

Plus, vaccinating younger adults may do more harm than good. Younger adults have stronger immune systems. The vaccine “trains” immune cells to attack the virus. This training excites immune cells, causing them to be much more aggressive once the actual virus enters the body. As a result, the person might develop more severe symptoms than if he or she hadn’t been vaccinated.

This is all leading up to the decimation of the entire population, added Bhakdi. In order to protect ourselves and the next generation, we must decline the vaccines, he concluded. More health experts and medical professionals should also call out the inefficacy of the new vaccines and the harm they may bring.

Bhakdi also criticizes PCR testing

Bhakdi, who studied medicine at several German universities, also stated that the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test used to detect a COVID-19 infection is “highly fallible.” But despite this, health authorities continue to use it as their main diagnostic criteria for COVID-19. This, Bhakdi said, is where the problem lies.

Speaking to the magazine’s senior editor, Alex Newman, Bhakdi explained that PCR tests can detect active viral particles and dead fragments of the virus. But the test has not been designed to be able to tell active particles from dead fragments.

In other words, a person with COVID-19 and a person who has dead fragments of SARS-CoV-2 will have positive PCR test results. Both will be tagged as COVID-19 patients and subjected to health protocols.

In a nutshell, the PCR test allows health authorities to take every positive result as a confirmed COVID-19 case. To highlight how troubling this is, Bhakdi uses a breathalyzer test as an example.

A person who has been drinking a bottle of vodka would no doubt fail the test and have their license revoked. A person who drank only a glass of vodka hours prior might still pass under normal circumstances. Imagine if police officers revoked a person’s license because they detected insignificant amounts of alcohol in the person’s system, said Bhakdi. That’s how health authorities are using the PCR test.

Bhakdi also explained that the PCR test cannot distinguish between active viral particles and dead fragments of the virus because it was never calibrated to do so. This is because the laboratory that developed the PCR test never had samples of SARS-CoV-2, to begin with.

Therefore, it’s highly likely that a COVID-19 diagnosis based on the results of a PCR test is false. Bhakdi, who is of German and Thai descent but was born in the United States, expressed his disbelief at how American physicians are not calling out this faulty system, adding that they were “losing their medicine.”

Go to Vaccines.news to learn more about the health risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccines.

Sources include:

bitchute.com

Nature.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.