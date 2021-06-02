Dr. Zelenko: Covid vaccine mandates for children are “coercive human experimentation, crimes against humanity”

Administering Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” to children under duress is a form of “coercive human experimentation,” and those pushing for such are guilty of “crimes against humanity,” says Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko, M.D., the discoverer of the famous Zelenko protocol.

Speaking to America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), Dr. Zelenko revealed that there is absolutely no reason to inject children with experimental mRNA (messenger RNA) or viral vector Chinese Virus jabs because this age group has an almost zero risk of testing “positive” for the virus in the first place.

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness“According to the CDC, healthy kids 18 or younger have a 99.998 percent rate of recovery from Covid-19 without any treatment,” he is quoted as saying.

“There is no medical necessity for any vaccines – especially an experimental and unapproved mRNA injection that has been shown to have many dangerous side effects.”

Any government, business, or school district that attempts to mandate Wuhan Flu shots on children is acting in direct violation of the Geneva Convention’s prohibition against coercive human experimentation, he further warned.

“These are criminals of the highest order and must be brought to justice for crimes against humanity.”

The government of Israel, for example, is acting in such a manner by using “coercion against its own citizens to force them into human experimentation,” Dr. Zelenko says.

“The Israeli government uses coercion against its own citizens to force them into human experimentation,” he further contends. “Green passports are a tool of discrimination and exert an unconscionable amount of psychological pressure on innocent people.”

Why did we allow covid to destroy informed consent?

One of the Covidists’ biggest victories throughout this saga was abolishing informed consent, which is the right to accept or reject – your choice – a medical procedure based on your own decision, and not that of Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates or Donald Trump.

To demand that all Americans get injected with experimental DNA-modifying chemicals that will forever destroy the immune system amounts to crimes against humanity as Dr. Zelenko has indicated.

“Informed consent has been disregarded and medical necessity is not considered,” Dr. Zelenko further told AFLDS. “Therefore, young and healthy people and those who already have antibodies are still being forced into an experimental medical intervention that they do not need.”

Likening Israel’s forced vaccination program to the Israeli – Palestinian conflict, Dr. Zelenko went on to tell that country as well to stop forcibly injecting people, and especially children, with experimental gene therapy cocktails.

“Israeli government: Stop shooting microscopic missiles into the bodies of your innocent and non-consenting citizens,” he stated. “Proceed with caution, stop human experimentation, and gather more safety and efficacy data before using new and unapproved technology.”

Dr. Zelenko is among a group of doctors who have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in addressing the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

He achieved worldwide prominence for successfully treating Chinese Virus patients with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and zinc, which Trump also promoted early on in 2020 before switching to promoting the “Trump vaccine,” as he calls it.

According to Dr. Zelenko, early treatment with HCQ and zinc resulted in an eight-fold decrease in mortality among patients. Getting HCQ and zinc into patients within the first five days after they test “positive” also helps to decrease the death rate by 85 percent, he says.

Dr. Simone Gold, meanwhile, who heads up AFLDS, has been tweeting as of late about Big Tech’s continued censorship of these and other viable remedies for the Wuhan Flu.

“It’s not ‘research’ if they’re censoring opposing information,” she tweeted on May 28. “It’s not ‘science’ if you’re not allowed to question it.”

More related news about forced Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org

DrEddyMD.com

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

