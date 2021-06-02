Study explains how diet, exercise and the endocannabinoid system contribute to healthy aging

Researchers define the human endocannabinoid system (ECS) as a complex cell-signaling system that plays an important role in the development of the central nervous system (CNS), synaptic plasticity — a characteristic of neurons in the brain — and the body’s response to internal and external insults or stressors.

The ECS, whose components are widely distributed throughout the body, consists of cannabinoid receptors, endocannabinoids and the enzymes responsible for producing endocannabinoids. Besides regulating nerve function, this system is actively involved in many bodily processes, such as appetite regulation, digestion, immune responses (including inflammation), learning and memory, motor control, muscle formation, bone remodeling, sleep and metabolism.

In a recent study, Bruce Watkins, a researcher at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), discusses the potentially huge role the ECS plays in healthy aging. Watkins believes it may have something to do with the ECS’s involvement in systemic energy metabolism, inflammation, pain and brain biology. He also proposes that a healthy diet and regular exercise benefit health in many ways due to their influence on the ECS. He explains all of these in detail in an article published in the journal Nutrition Research.

The endocannabinoid system, health and aging

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.According to Watkins, diet is a major factor that influences health and aging. Inflammation, which is regulated by the ECS through endocannabinoids, is triggered not just by infections or injury, but also by oxidative stress. This event has been linked by numerous studies to premature aging.

Oxidative stress is caused by an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. Antioxidants are not just produced endogenously, but they can also be obtained from external sources, particularly from plant-based foods like fruits and vegetables. Watkins and many other researchers suggest that eating a healthy, antioxidant-rich diet prevents oxidative stress from harming cells and causing functional losses associated with aging. (Related: Nutrition is CRUCIAL to healthy aging.)

In a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, a team of American researchers presented evidence of a healthy diet’s anti-aging benefits by examining the effects of four antioxidant and anti-inflammatory diets on telomere length. Telomeres refer to the repetitive sequences found at the end of human chromosomes that protect them from damage. Researchers have long discovered that the shortening of telomeres is responsible for the aging-related degeneration of cells.

The researchers found that people who eat antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory diets that emphasize plant-based foods and limit consumption of meat and sugary foods have longer telomeres than people who don’t. The researchers believe that this can be explained by the fact that healthy diets create a biochemical environment that’s favorable to telomeres. Since longer telomere length is also linked to a reduced risk of major chronic disease, eating antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory diets may be the key to good health and healthy aging.

Watkin’s definition of healthy aging includes freedom from disease, the ability to engage in physical activity and the maintenance of cognitive skills. All of these require the involvement of the ECS. According to Watkins, one of the reasons exercise is linked to good overall health and well-being is because it induces endocannabinoid production in the brain. By activating the ECS, exercise reduces pain sensations and alters emotional and cognitive processes in a positive way.

The muscles, skin, lungs and endothelial cells — the cells that line blood vessels — are home to cannabinoid receptors, so it’s not impossible for the ECS to mediate physiological responses to exercise. According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, moderate-intensity exercise dramatically increases blood plasma levels of the endocannabinoid anandamide. Anandamide binds to cannabinoid 1 (CB1) receptors and is said to suppress pain initiation, induce calming effects, reduce stress and anxiety, and elevate mood. All of these contribute to a heightened sense of well-being often felt after a good exercise.

While there is much to learn about the functions of the ECS, Watkins is hopeful that future studies will uncover key relationships that will improve the current understanding of the ECS and its influence on human health.

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov 1

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov 2

Healthline.com

DovePress.com

ScienceDaily.com

Genome.gov

PNAS.org 1

PNAS.org 2

Academic.OUP.com

ScienceDirect.com

BJSM.BMJ.com

Nature.com 1

Nature.com 2

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.