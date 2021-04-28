Billions of microplastics particles are swirling around in the atmosphere

Experts consider plastic pollution as one of the most pressing environmental problems. Unfortunately, existing studies on microplastics – tiny pieces of plastic – have primarily focused on their impacts on rivers and oceans.

Now, a study led by researchers from Utah State University (USU) and Cornell University revealed that microplastics “spiral around the globe” in the atmosphere.

In fact, microplastics can linger in the air for up to a week, which is more than enough time for them to “travel” across entire continents. “The atmosphere is one of the reasons why microplastics are so widespread,” said study lead author Janice Brahney, an assistant professor of natural resources at USU.

In an interview with The Academic Times, Brahney said microplastics are practically everywhere now, which is alarming. Therefore, it is important to understand how microplastics are ending up in the atmosphere, added Brahney.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Vehicles driving on roads launch microplastics into the air

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.Previous studies have emphasized the importance of the atmosphere as a transporter of microplastics. But how microplastics are emitted into and transported across the atmosphere in the first place is unclear. To better understand how microplastics are ending up in the atmosphere, the researchers measured the fallout of plastic particles from the air due to gravity and rain at 11 sites in the western United States over a 14-month period.

Based on that data, they estimated that around 1,100 tons of microplastics were swirling in the atmosphere above the western U.S.

They were shocked at the levels of microplastics that they found, said Brahney. They found that almost none of the atmospheric microplastics came directly from plastic being discarded in cities and towns. Instead, microplastics already present in the environment were agitated by vehicles driving down roads.

In fact, they found that roads were the most dominant vector of atmospheric microplastics in the U.S. Roughly 85 percent of microplastics in the atmosphere were linked to roads. These microplastics may also include particles from tires, brake pads and plastic debris that had been run over and ground down further.

Powerful winds also helped transport microplastics across oceans and agricultural land. The researchers found that about 11 percent of atmospheric microplastics in the western U.S. came directly from sea spray.

Oceans are teeming with microplastics, so it’s possible that wind carries those particles from oceans and brings them to both air and land. Furthermore, the researchers found that agricultural soil dust accounts for five percent of atmospheric microplastics.

Moreover, they found that microplastics can remain in the atmosphere for at least one hour to 6.5 days. That upper limit is enough time for microplastics to be blown across continents. Therefore, even remote regions like Antarctica are at risk of microplastic pollution despite having no direct sources of plastic.

Overall, the study confirms that microplastics travel in the atmosphere. “This plastic is not new from this year,” said Brahney. “It’s from what we’ve already dumped into the environment over several decades.”

People are not going to give up their cars anytime soon. But individuals and the government can still take steps to reduce plastic pollution. These include improving the efficiency of plastic recycling and limiting the use of single-use plastics, such as straws, stirrers and utensils. (Related: Single-use no more: Plastic bottles can be upcycled to more durable materials.)

For future studies, scientists should gather more data from suspected microplastic sources, including roads, farmland and sea spray to fill in any gaps. This data would help improve the certainty of later research.

Visit Environ.news to learn more about the environmental impacts of microplastics.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

LiveScience.com

AcademicTimes.com

News.Cornell.edu

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.