Nashville woman PARALYZED after taking Pfizer’s experimental covid vaccine

A young woman from Nashville, Tennessee received a second dose of Pfizer’s experimental covid shot on April 16. Brandy McFadden immediately felt unwell after the shot and began to experience serious health problems the following afternoon. This story of vaccine-induced pain and sickness has been true for tens of thousands of people, who have either reported their vaccine injuries to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), or have been told by medical authorities that there is nothing they can do. Most people have been convinced that the issues with these experimental vaccines are normal and are the result of their immune system going to work. Many people have been told that their vaccine-induced headaches, inflammation, fatigue and fever are just something they must accept.

Nashville woman says she was paralyzed by Pfizer’s covid shot

Brandy McFadden's injuries did not subside. As a matter of fact, she reached out to a local news station and told reporters she was paralyzed after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. In just 24 hours, McFadden lost the ability to walk and experienced excruciating pain in her neck. "It just started progressively getting worse and I just started screaming in pain at the top of my lungs," McFadden reported to News4 out of Nashville. It didn't take long before she was paralyzed from the neck down. Her husband rushed her to the emergency room at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. After six days of evaluation, doctors confirmed there were no underlying conditions. Her blood work, EMG, MRI and CT scan came back normal. "As far as to answers as to why this happened, they don't know," she said.

A vaccine that hijacks the protein synthesis of one’s cells, forcing those cells to produce foreign spike proteins, is nothing but a weapon of inflammation. This inflammation can seriously affect the cardiovascular or nervous systems. Inflammation is the precursor to chronic disease and is the underlying cause of severe illness during any infectious disease. In their quest to provoke an immune response, the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna exacerbate a cycle of inflammation in the human body — the reason why people suffer and die from infections in the first place.

After a week of suffering, McFadden finally regained movement in her arms and toes. The severe inflammation is directly related to the Pfizer vaccine. “This has been a nightmare,” she said. “I just wanted to get my shot, and I never expected to get this at all.”

Vanderbilt University Medical Center declined to comment on the matter, kowtowing to Pfizer and their coercive push to experiment on humans and injure them en masse. Pfizer gave a canned response to News4, claiming: “At this time, our ongoing review has not identified any safety signals with paralysis and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”

Another paralysis case surfaces in Pennsylvania

Another case of vaccine-induced paralysis was also brought to media attention in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A thirty-three-year-old woman named Rachael Cecere Park reported her paralysis to WPXI Channel 11 in Pittsburgh.

Cecere felt unwell after receiving her first dose of Pfizer’s covid shot. Twelve hours later, Cecere was completely paralyzed. She also underwent a battery of tests at the Allegheny General Hospital before being transferred to the Cleveland Clinic. She too did not have any rare diseases, underlying conditions or disorders.

Cecere told WPXI, “It was the scariest thing in the world to go to sleep completely fine (and walking), to wake up 1:30 in the morning and not be able to move at all. I’m literally counting on my daughter to hand me my phone to call to get help.”

Cecere is slowly regaining control over her body but is currently suffering from the hips down. Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic concur that the Pfizer shot caused an inflammatory reaction in her nervous system that was unrelated to her spine, resulting in paralysis from the neck down.

McFadden has reached out to Cecere and has been keeping in touch. “You’re happy to find somebody else, but you’re like, ‘how could this be happening?’” McFadden cried.

Read VaccineDamage.News for more on the mass injury and inflammation caused by experimental covid vaccines.

Lance D Johnson



