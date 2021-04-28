Prepper must-haves: 14 Ways to use baking soda on your homestead

Baking soda is a must-have in any homesteader’s pantry because it’s used as an ingredient for cakes, cookies and other baked goods. In a pinch, baking soda can also be used to keep your teeth clean and to get rid of bad odors in your drains or trash cans. (h/t to FoodStorageMoms.com)

Here are 15 incredible uses for baking soda on your homestead.

It can get rid of bad breath

If your breath smells a little funky, use baking soda to freshen up. First, add one teaspoon of baking soda to a cup of warm water. Let the powder fully dissolve, then gargle with the mixture for 30 seconds to one minute for best results.

Gargle with the baking soda mixture every day for a few days. Gargling with baking soda water helps get rid of all the bacteria hiding in the nooks and crannies of your mouth and teeth, which then helps get rid of bad breath.

It can make your teeth shine

For a brighter smile, add a sprinkle of baking soda to your toothpaste.

It can be used as an exfoliant

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.Baking soda can also be used to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Make a simple baking soda paste by adding a teaspoon of baking soda for every teaspoon of water. Mix well until you have a watery paste.

Apply the paste with circular motions and scrub your face for at least two minutes. Rinse the baking soda paste from your face using warm water and a clean towel. (Related: Prepping essentials: The medicinal and survival uses of baking soda.)

Before using the baking soda paste, do a simple patch test to see if your skin is sensitive to baking soda.

It can eliminate odors from the trash can

If your kitchen trash can smells bad, use baking soda with water to make a paste to scrub the trash can. Alternatively, you can sprinkle baking soda into the trash can or trash bag to get rid of the smell.

It can get rid of musty smells

If someone’s room or closet smells musty, sprinkle baking soda to get rid of the odor. You can also leave an open box of baking soda in your refrigerator to get rid of weird smells.

It can eliminate foul odors from your drains

To freshen up your drains, take half a cup of baking soda and pour it down the drain. Next, pour some warm water down the drain.

It can clean wall scribbles

If your kids scribble on your walls with crayons, use baking soda to clean up their artwork. Get some baking soda and apply it to a warm damp sponge to clean markings and stains.

It can neutralize carpet odors and stains

Carpets are soft, but they tend to absorb liquids that leave odors and stains. To get rid of musty odors, pour baking soda directly onto the carpet. The powder will go deep into the carpet fibers and help absorb odors.

To eliminate stains, mix baking soda with water. Apply the baking soda paste generously and cover the stain.

The longer the baking soda or paste sits on stains and carpet odors, the better. Once you’re done, use a vacuum cleaner to clean up the residue after the paste has dried out.

It can get rid of bathroom stains

Use baking soda to remove stains from the sink, toilet, fixtures, tub and tiles. Put some baking soda on a damp sponge and scrub stains in the sink, then rinse it off. Dry the area with a towel.

It can clean your oven

To clean tough stains in the oven, take a sponge, dip it in warm water and sprinkle baking soda onto it before gently cleaning your oven.

It can clean pots and pans

To clean burned pans, cover the bottom of the pan with baking soda and add water until you have a thin paste. Heat the pan on the stove until it comes to a boil, then remove it from the heat.

Let the paste cool and wipe or scrub the pot to remove the burnt food on your pan.

It can remove floor scuffs

To clean floor scuffs, get a sponge, dip it in warm water and add some baking soda. Scrub to get rid of floor scuffs.

It gives laundry detergent an extra boost

Adding baking soda to laundry detergent also helps remove odors from clothes. When you’re doing the laundry, add half a cup of baking soda to your laundry detergent. This helps freshen up clothes and eliminates odors.

It can stop grease fires

If you have an accident while cooking, throw baking soda directly onto a small grease fire to douse the flames. But if the flames get out of control, get out of the kitchen and call 911.

Stock up on baking soda to keep your homestead clean and smelling fresh.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

FoodStorageMoms.com

StyleCraze.com

TheSpruce.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.