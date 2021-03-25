It’s not just for baking: 9 ways to use baking soda in your home

Baking soda is one of the most versatile substances that can be found in the kitchen.

An ancient compound that got its start around 4 million years ago, baking soda is normally used in baking due to its powerful leavening properties, which causes the dough to rise.

But, baking soda’s uses extend well beyond the kitchen and it can also be used for other purposes such as the following:

Use baking soda to wash fresh produce

The majority of the produce we buy from stores are covered in pesticides and artificial fertilizers. This means that they need to be thoroughly washed in order to avoid introducing noxious chemicals into our bodies.

One way to do this is by washing and soaking fruits and vegetables in a mixture of baking soda and water. According to experts, soaking fruits and vegetables for around 12 to 15 minutes is enough to remove up to 80 percent of certain types of pesticides that may have become stuck on their skins and rinds.

Use baking soda as an all-natural cleaner

Baking soda and water can be mixed together to form a non-abrasive and all-natural household cleaning solution. This solution can be used on most surfaces, provided they are waterproof or sealed against water, such as bathroom and kitchen sinks, ceramic tiles, cooking utensils and even stoves and ovens.

It can also be used to remove smells from inside refrigerators, microwaves and dishwashers.

Use baking soda as an all-natural clothes conditioner

Baking soda can also be used to ensure your laundry smells clean. To do this, try adding half a cup of baking soda to the rinse cycle. This will eliminate any lingering smells caused by bacteria and ensure that your clothes stay smelling fresh.

Aside from being valued as an all-natural household cleaning solution, baking soda is also considered to be indispensable especially when it comes to its medicinal and therapeutic uses:

Use baking soda to treat smelly feet

If you are prone to having smelly and sweaty feet, you can try soaking your feet in a basin of cool water and baking soda for around 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse your feet and then dry them thoroughly. This will help cut down on odor and may also help ease instances of fungal infections such as athlete’s foot.

Use baking soda to soothe a canker sore

Canker sores are small, shallow lesions that develop on the soft tissues in your mouth or at the base of your gums. And while they aren’t contagious, they can be painful and can make eating and talking difficult.

One way to make these sores heal faster is by gargling a homemade mouthwash made from baking soda and water every few hours.

Use baking soda to wash off the residue from your hair

Product buildup on the hair is an inevitable part of grooming. If left unchecked, however, it can pose problems that can affect your hair’s health and appearance. To address this, simply add one tablespoon of baking soda to your hair while shampooing in order to remove any excess product that may have built up on it.

Use baking soda to soothe a sensitive stomach

Baking soda functions as a natural antacid. This means that it can be used to stave off the effects of hyperacidity, such as the one triggered by acidic foods such as coffee and orange juice. Be careful though, as too much of it can cause food — especially fruits and vegetables — to taste bland.

Use baking soda to treat acne

Baking soda is a natural antiseptic with powerful antibacterial properties. This means that a paste of baking soda and water can help reduce bacteria, such as the ones that cause acne, when applied topically. This mixture, however, can be quite strong and alkaline,  which means it is not recommended that people use it on acne patches for more than 15 minutes.

Use baking soda to relieve itching from eczema and psoriasis

Baking soda may help relieve the itch associated with eczema, according to the National Eczema Association.

To relieve any itching, the Association recommends adding ¼ cup of baking soda to a warm bath and soaking in it for 10 to 15 minutes. After soaking, bathers are advised to gently towel dry their skin, before applying a moisturizing lotion to counter baking soda’s skin-drying tendencies. (Related: Science confirms: Baking soda, a kitchen staple, can be used to treat various autoimmune diseases.)

Baking soda baths are also recommended for people with psoriasis, as these are said to provide relief from the itchiness and redness associated with the skin condition.

To prepare a baking soda bath for people with psoriasis, simply follow the directions above. However, you must add a cup or two of organic oatmeal after adding the baking soda.

Baking soda is one of the most versatile products you can find on the market today. It is also very cheap, which means it can be purchased and used by everyone.

Want to learn more about natural ways to clean your home? Visit pH-medicine.

Michael Alexander

