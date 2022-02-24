If masks really work, why is the CDC about to drop its nationwide mask guideline?

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.For the past two years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has told us all that the “science” is settled on face masks. Now, however, the CDC is suddenly changing its tune and basically admitting that masks never did anything to stop the spread.

Starting this week, the CDC is no longer mandating that Americans wear a mask indoors. Since many states have already made this move, including many blue states, the CDC has decided to try to play catch-up in a cringeworthy attempt at remaining relevant.

“For the umpteenth time since the start of the COVID pandemic, the U.S. CDC is leading from behind,” noted Zero Hedge about how pathetic and useless the CDC truly is.

When New York and even California decide to drop their mask mandates, you know the jig is up. And the CDC has finally gotten the memo as indicated by its decision to follow suit at the federal level.

Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s current head, confirmed during an agency press briefing that the federal regime has decided to “loosen” its guidelines on indoor masking. The plandemic could finally be coming to an end, in other words.

“Nothing has been finalized yet, but the CDC is considering a new benchmark for whether masks are needed, basing it on the level of severe disease and hospitalizations in a given community, two people familiar with the situation said,” reported NBC News.

“The White House has been eager for the CDC to provide an update on its indoor mask recommendation, although it wants the agency to get it right and it doesn’t want to appear as though it is putting political pressure on the agency, said the two people familiar with the plans, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.”

Are the Democrats worried about the midterms?

Even the infamous Tony Fauci has suggested that he, too, feels it might finally be appropriate to abandon the masking guidance that he aggressively pushed again, and again, and again over the past two years even when the latest science showed that it was all bunk.

Fauci doubled, tripled and quadrupled down until many “blue” states started defying him one after another this past week. Now, Fauci is pretending as though he is on the right side of science, and that the CDC’s alleged decision to end the mandate is “entirely understandable.”

“At the local level, there is a strong feeling of need to get back to normality,” Fauci is quoted as saying.

Truth be told, most Americans wanted to get back to normal years ago – you know, right around the time when “two weeks to flatten the curve” came to an end. Fauci and others refused to do that until now, though.

Biden regime officials have reportedly asked Walensky to deliver an update on masks before fake “president” Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. Walensky responded to this by confirming some of the details in advance, including that the CDC’s mask guidance could be officially changed at some point in late February or “early March.”

Chances are that this is all coming to a head because this is another midterm year and the Democrats are scared of being wiped out politically. Americans of all political persuasions are sick and tired of having to wear a covid muzzle, so all of a sudden the plandemic is being ended right on cue.

“Follow the political science,” joked someone at Zero Hedge about the plandemic circus.

“The very idea that our government has the authority, the audacity, and the desire to decide how we live our lives is absolutely mind-boggling and sad,” wrote someone else.

The latest news about the plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Our organic, full-spectrum, high-CBD hemp extract allows you to enjoy the remarkable benefits of this impressive plant just like nature intended

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.