CDC finally admits, casually, that covid nasal “testing” swabs were used to sequence people’s genomes for analysis

The nation's top "public health" agency has casually admitted that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) nasal swabs are being used to sequence people's genomes, and not necessarily to test for covid.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many of the cotton swab sticks that are being jammed up people’s nasal cavities and processed with a fraudulent PCR test are later collected and used by “scientists” to conduct “research” on people’s gene profiles. (Related: These same nasal swabs also punctured some people’s brain membranes, causing them to leak spinal fluid.)

“Remember that COVID-19 nose swab test you took? What happened to the swab? If it was processed with a PCR test, there’s a 10 percent chance that it ended up in a lab for genomic sequencing analysis,” the CDC announced on Twitter, along with the following video:

Following major backlash, the CDC tweeted a follow-up claiming that it is actually sequencing “variants”

This announcement by the CDC generated widespread outrage as people called out the fake federal agency that is actually a private corporation for exploiting the plandemic to collect human DNA.

“Well, this is a concerning development,” wrote one person on Twitter. “Was the intent provided upfront in a disclosure? I would not have agreed to releasing my DNA!”

“Sounds illegal to me!” wrote another.

“Translation … We now own your DNA,” said someone else. “Do you trust us?”

These and many other responses flooded the CDC’s Twitter account to the point that the agency tweeted a follow-up statement claiming that it somehow misspoke about what it said in the original tweet.

“Our @CDC_AMD @WIRED video tweet led to some confusion,” the CDC wrote in that second tweet.

“To clarify: CDC and our partners conduct genome sequencing analysis of the virus that causes COVID-19. Sequencing of the virus helps identify and monitor the spread and impact of variants.”

This attempt at damage control did not exactly work, however, as people everywhere expressed skepticism about what is truly going on at the CDC with people’s covid “test” results.

“And everyone is worried about Putin,” one of them joked about how the real threat is right here in the United States, not halfway across the world.

“I thought this was just a conspiracy theory?” said someone else.

It has been speculated for quite some time now that the true purpose of all this “testing” is to give China or whomever direct access to the DNA of Americans and everyone else who at some point has gotten swabbed, either nasally or anally.

Most recently, the Biden regime’s at-home “testing” kits were exposed for being funded by a blacklisted Chinese company tied to the communist People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

“Short version: Uncle Sam just harvested DNA samples from a lot of people,” wrote someone at The Gateway Pundit about the scandal. “I’m sure Big Brother is totally honest and above board, and would never do anything nefarious with that information … like frame people.”

“Each and every participating physician should be tried and made to pay damages and prison time for EVERY injury due to their cowardice and greed,” suggested someone else.

Another wrote that she read the package inserts of the tests early on and knew immediately that something was seriously wrong when it was revealed that they are not accurate, nor are they capable of testing for any actual disease.

“How can they track variants when they have failed to provide a purified, isolated, complete RNA strand of Covid-19?” asked another making a very important point about how this has all been a sham from the start.

The latest news about the Fauci Flu can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

