 
McDonald’s now functioning as vaccine propaganda arm of CDC, meaning the government has recruited a junk food giant to push “public health” propaganda

The McDonald’s fast-food chain has partnered up with the Biden regime to push overweight Americans who imbibe on Big Macs, McNuggets, and Diet Coke to go get their Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections as soon as possible.

Starting in July, McCafé coffee cups will feature the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) “We Can Do This” slogan alongside information about how Chinese Virus vaccination is necessary, according to the government, in order to “safely” reopen society.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Emblazoned on every McDonald’s coffee cup will be a link to Vaccine.gov, where customers, many of whom have diabetes or are soon to get it, can learn more about China Joe’s efforts to plunge Wuhan Flu needles into every American’s arm by Independence Day.

This new Chinese Virus injection marketing campaign will also be featured on the seal stickers used to package “McDelivery” orders, meaning all McDonald’s customers will be blasted with the propaganda every time they eat there.

“Getting vaccinated is easy,” announced Xavier Becerra, Beijing Biden’s secretary of HHS. “More than 150 million people have already gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and millions more are getting vaccinated every day.”

“Thanks to McDonalds, people will now be able to get trusted information about vaccines when they grab a cup of coffee or order a meal. Ending this pandemic requires all of us working together to do our part, including encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated. This effort will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities.”

Later this month, McDonald’s is also planning to push Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” on billboards in Times Square, which barely sees any traffic anymore ever since Andrew “Infanticide” Cuomo turned New York into a medical police state.

Hunter’s dad thinks vaccine “hesitant” people eat at McDonald’s

The push by McDonald’s and the Biden White House comes as vaccination rates for the Wuhan Flu are declining.

It would appear as though Hunter’s dad and his lackeys believe that the only people left who are refusing the injection are the type that eat at places like McDonald’s on the regular, which is certainly laughable.

It only makes sense that a fake president would push fake vaccines for an overhyped pandemic that ended a long time ago. Most Americans, it would seem know this, as only a small fraction of the country is lining up to get injected.

The government knows this as well, which is why it is attempting every trick in the book to get those messenger RNA (mRNA) chemicals into people’s bodies through any means possible, including by teaming up with McDonald’s to teach people about “health.”

“We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again,” announced Genna Gent, vice president for global public policy and government relations at McDonald’s.

“McDonald’s is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe. This is a team effort – it takes all of us. We’re proud to enter this partnership to provide trusted, independently verified information about Covid-19 vaccines to our customers in the nearly 14,000 communities we serve.”

One wonders just how many American taxpayer dollars were handed over to McDonald’s to push the deadly jabs. Chalk it all up to more taxation without representation, which is now the norm.

According to the CDC, 152 million people have received at least one dose of a Chinese Virus injection, but many are not coming back for the second shot because of the deadly side effects they are experiencing.

More related news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

News.Yahoo.com

NaturalNews.com

MSN.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.