Why is the CDC lying about outdoor covid transmission?

A top infectious disease expert at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland has discovered that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is lying about the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) outdoors.

According to Dr. Muge Cevik, the “less than 10 percent chance” claim being spread by the CDC is grossly misleading because the true figure is actually less than one percent. By using the 10 percent figure, the CDC is making it seem like outdoor spread of the Chinese Virus is worse than it actually is.

The CDC is also using the 10 percent figure to try to justify harsher restrictions such as forced masks and lockdowns, which would look a lot more foolish and ridiculous were the real figure being used.

“I’m sure it’s possible for transmission to occur outdoors in the right circumstances, but if we had to put a number on it, I would say much less than one percent,” says Dr. Aaron Richterman from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Saying that less than 10 percent of covid transmission occurs outdoors is akin to saying that sharks attack fewer than 20,000 swimmers a year. (The actual worldwide number is around 150.),” further reported The Times (U.K.). “It’s both true and deceiving.”

CDC deliberately misinterpreting research out of Singapore to claim outdoor transmission is real

“We didn’t classify [the transmission of such cases] according to outdoors or indoors,” said the country’s Ministry of Health, setting the record straight.

“It could have been workplace transmission where it happens outdoors at the site or it could also have happened indoors within the construction site.”

Hilariously, one of the “outdoor” construction sites used in one of the studies had actually already been enclosed with concrete shells, meaning the workers were working indoors at that point, not outdoors.

“We had to settle on one classification for building sites, and ultimately decided on a conservative outdoor definition,” the Singapore official added.

The CDC’s response was to claim that it had to use the faulty data because “there are limited data on outdoor transmission.” So much for adhering to the “science.”

“The data we do have supports the hypothesis that the risk of outdoor transmission is low,” the CDC added, claiming that 10 percent “is a conservative estimate from a recent systemic review of peer-reviewed papers.”

Rochelle Walensky, the current head of the CDC, can never seem to get her story straight about any of this. Rep. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was one of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions members who grilled Walensky during a recent probe, calling the CDC’s data “certainly misleading.”

Such egregious behavior by the CDC, Collins added to Walensky, is a matter of utmost importance to all Americans “because it undermines public confidence in your recommendations.”

Walensky’s response to Collins was simply to claim that the 10 percent threshold came from the “highest-limit result” from a “scientific” study that was published in the Journal of Infectious Disease back in November.

“The topline result was less than 10 percent, published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, one of our top infectious disease journals,” Walensky stated. “That is where that came from, it was from a published study that synthesized studies from many places.”

More of the latest news about the CDC’s non-stop Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) deception and tyranny can be found at Pandemic.news.

