CDC pretending that nobody is getting injured or dying from COVID-19 vaccines

The official death count from Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) injections has nearly doubled since early March, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not appear to be at all concerned.

The agency failed to respond to an inquiry from The Defender about how it investigates reported deaths, whether or not autopsies are being conducted, and what standards are used to determine whether or not vaccination is causally associated with a reported injury or death.

The only thing the CDC has provided thus far is silence, which is unacceptable in light of the fact that there are now more than 38,444 reports of adverse effects from Chinese virus jabs in the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

As this writer noted back in a story from early March, there were 1,170 reported deaths associated with Wuhan flu shots at that time. Today, that number has soared to 1,739 deaths along with 6,286 reports of serious injuries, which are worse than those generally classified as adverse events.

At this point in time, we do not even know whether healthcare providers are reporting all injuries and deaths following vaccination for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) because the standards used are unknown. The CDC would seem to not want anyone to know these details.

“As of today, 11 days later, the CDC has not answered our questions,” writes Megan Redshaw for The Defender. “Instead, when we call them, they respond saying, ‘they have received our email, they will escalate it and it is in the system.’”

“When we asked if we could speak with the person reviewing the email, we were told that information could not be provided,” Redshaw adds. “When we emailed them to follow up, we received no response.”

J&J’s coronavirus jab causing anaphylactic shock in recipients

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseThe latest VAERS data obtained by Redshaw shows that in a single week, 478 cases of vaccine-related Bell’s Palsy were reported. Of these, 66 percent occurred after vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech injection, while the remaining 36 percent, roughly, resulted from the Moderna injection.

The first Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines were also administered that same week, resulting in at least nine cases of anaphylactic shock. Because the J&J jab contains polysorbate 80, a known allergen, some believe this is the ingredient responsible for these anaphylactic reactions.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech jabs contain polyethylene glycol (PEG), another known allergen that some have speculated is also causing anaphylactic reactions. This writer further speculates that perhaps the messenger RNA (mRNA) component of these two jabs might also be responsible.

The March 11, 2021, VAERS data release also shows 734 people who are now permanently disabled after being injected, along with another 6,689 cases of people having to be rushed to an emergency room. Nearly 4,000 have had to be hospitalized after their jabs, 1,205 for life-threatening complications.

Of the 1,739 reported deaths, 30 percent occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, while 21 percent occurred within 24 hours. Forty-six percent of deaths occurred in people who became sick within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

“By comparison, during the same period, there were only 85 deaths reported following flu vaccines,” Redshaw notes.

The average age of those dying from the injections is 77.9, the data shows. The youngest person to die from a Chinese virus vaccination was 18. At least 289 pregnant women who were injected reported adverse events as well, including 90 cases of miscarriage or premature birth.

“According to VAERS, the teenager developed fatigue, body aches and a headache one day after receiving the Moderna vaccine on March 3,” Redshaw reveals, noting that the youngest reported death age dropped from 23 to 18. “On March 5 he complained of chest pain, and died in his sleep later that day.”

To keep up with the latest reports about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) injections, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.