Standardized botanical composition UP601 can suppress appetite better than other weight loss supplements, says study

One of the keys to good health is maintaining a healthy weight. Time and again, health experts have emphasized the importance of weight management, as excessive fat accumulation — better known as obesity — is linked to life-threatening diseases, such as hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and stroke.

However, keeping off weight is easier said than done. Besides following a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly is also an important part of healthy weight management. And for those struggling to shed some pounds, supplements that promote fat burning and suppress the appetite may also come in handy.

Today, the market is saturated with all kinds of health supplements, not least of which are diet or weight loss supplements. In a recent study, American and South Korean researchers evaluated the efficacy of well-known natural ingredients used in weight loss supplements to suppress appetite. According to research, people who combine healthy lifestyle changes with appetite suppressants lose up to 9 percent of their weight within 12 months.

The researchers reported their findings in an article published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements.

The best combination of natural extracts to help you lose weight

Elevate Your Health with MoringaAn imbalance between food intake and energy expenditure is believed to be a hallmark of obesity. A complex condition that increases a person’s risk of several chronic diseases, obesity is now considered a global epidemic that is swiftly taking over many parts of the world.

Today, there are many plant-based weight management products available to dieters, but no study has ever compared the efficacy of these supplements. To address this, the researchers decided to conduct an in vivo acute feed intake study and test common weight loss ingredients using rats.

The ingredients they included were pure caffeine, potato skin extract, Cissus quadrangularis (veld grape) extract, Garcinia cambogia (brindleberry) extract, Crocus sativus (saffron crocus) extract and raspberry ketone isolated from Rubus idaeus (red raspberry). They also looked at the efficacy of a commercial product known as Appetrex and a novel formulation called UP601.

The researchers reported that rats treated with potato skin extract, saffron crocus bulb extract and veld grape extract showed a significant reduction in food consumption (44.9, 34.1 and 44.3 percent, respectively) two hours after food provision. The rats received an equivalent human dosage of 2 grams (g) of potato skin extract, 10 g of saffron crocus extract and 10 g of veld grape extract.

Meanwhile, those treated with brindleberry fruit extract and raspberry ketone showed a significant reduction in food consumption (33.7 and 79.4 percent, respectively) one hour after food provision. The animals received an equivalent human dosage of 8 g of brindleberry extract and 5 g of raspberry ketone. (Related: Can cinnamon extracts help with diabetes and obesity?)

When the researchers compared UP601 and Appetrex (230 mg/kg), they found that rats treated with the former showed 88.5, 73.8 and 63.1 percent reductions in food intake one hour, two hours and four hours after food provision. Meanwhile, those treated with Appetrex showed 64.2, 27.5 and 34.7 percent reductions at the same time points after food provision. These results suggest that UP601 is more effective than Appetrex and the other ingredients tested in the study.

UP601 is a standardized blend of extracts from Morus alba (white mulberry), Ilex paraguariensis (Yerba mate) and Magnolia officinalis (magnolia bark). According to a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, white mulberry contains two potent compounds — kuwanon G and albanin G — that can block endocannabinoid binding to the CB1 receptor in the brain. This binding is said to stimulate appetite and ingestive behaviors.

Yerba mate is a popular herbal tea made from the caffeinated leaves of a South American plant. It is rich in chlorogenic acid that suppresses body fat accumulation and weight gain by reducing the expression of genes involved in adipogenesis (formation of fat cells). Meanwhile, magnolia bark extracts have been found to inhibit weight gain in mice fed a high-fat diet. Researchers attribute this effect to magnolia’s active component, 4-O-methylhonokiol, which can reduce lipid accumulation associated with obesity.

All in all, the researchers said that UP601 has the highest appetite suppression efficacy out of all the weight loss supplements they tested. This potent combination of plant extracts can therefore be used to manage weight and fight obesity.

Evangelyn Rodriguez

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

CDC.gov

MYClevelandClinic.org

WHO.int

TAndFOnline.com

LiebertPub.com

Journals.LWW.com

BMCComplementMedTherapies.BiomedCentral.com

Hindawi.com

Elevate Your Health with Moringa

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.