More than 80% of children who received Pfizer’s covid injection suffered side effects

Pfizer and BioNTech have published the findings of a new Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” study on children, revealing that upwards of 80 percent of them suffer harmful side effects from the two-part injection.

The company released a 37-page “fact sheet” on May 19 outlining the current status of its vaccination studies in the context of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA) provisions. The document reveals that the vast majority of injected children are now suffering side effects that could leave them damaged or traumatized for life.

Even though children have an almost zero risk of getting sick and testing “positive” for the Chinese Virus in the first place, Pfizer-BioNTech wants to inject them all with a poison that we now know has at least an 80 percent chance of causing adverse effects.

The company’s “factsheet” explains that the injections were tested on 1,097 children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15. Of this, at least 866 of the children developed side effects, roughly half of which were described as “mild” and the other half as “moderate” or “severe.”

The study was double-blinded, meaning neither the participants nor the experimenters knew which children received the real vaccine and which received the placebo. Compared to the placebo group, the vaccinated group reported five times more side effects within the first seven days post-injection.

Why are parents killing their children with Chinese Virus injections?

After their first and second injections of the real vaccine, children reported things like fever, headache, fatigue, shivering, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and joint pain. Some also suffered appendicitis and other more serious adverse events.

Pfizer-BioNTech still claims that only between 0.4 – 0.8 percent of those injected will suffer immediate adverse effects – emphasis on the word immediate. However, many more people will suffer long-term adverse effects that could take months or even years to fully manifest.

It all depends on how long it takes for the vaccine “spike” proteins run their course in a person’s body. The timing seems to be different for everyone, and also depends on which type of injection they receive.

The Pfizer-BioNTech jab is based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which reprograms the body to become a spike protein-manufacturing machine. The viral vector Chinese Virus injections from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca, on the other hand, actually contain spike proteins right in the syringe, which is why many recipients are developing deadly blood clots almost instantaneously.

Dr. Christiane Northrup explained more about this in a recent Brighteon Conversations interview with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger – watch below:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bp7Nn8CrPD5w/

Truth be told, none of these so-called “vaccines” for the Chinese Virus are really vaccines at all. They are experimental gene therapy injections, the long-term effects of which are currently unknown.

To be putting these things inside the bodies of anyone, let alone young children, is simply criminal. There is no excuse for it, and any parent who willingly injects his or her child with this poison is committing an act of chemical violence, perhaps without even knowing it.

“FDA approval doesn’t make it a vaccine,” wrote one commenter at Free West Media. “Most people know what a vaccine is. Classic definition: You slap around some microbes to kill or weaken them, then inject them so a person’s immune system reacts. Then when the real disease comes along, your body’s ready.”

“THIS concoction is basically a ‘program.’ What do you call it when someone puts a program on your computer that you don’t want there? Wow! A virus! They ARE injecting people with a type of virus. This techno-poison they’re calling a ‘vaccine’ does EXACTLY what a virus does: It hijacks your cells to make more of itself.”

To keep up with the latest news about Chinese Virus injections, be sure to check out ChemicalViolence.com.

