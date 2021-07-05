It’s the VACCINATED who are speeding up the evolution of variants and spreading them to others, including the Delta Variant

In the same way the US has overused and abused antibiotics for humans and animals, rendering most of them useless, while creating superbugs that are immune to those antibiotics, the Covid-19 vaccines are creating super-virus “bugs” that vaccinated people are MORE susceptible to catch, transmit to each other, and then die from. Did you know that MRSA (methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus), the deadly bacterial superbug that’s spreading rampantly in US hospitals right now, is immune to antibiotics? Yes, MRSA is able to persist, despite treatment with multiple antibiotics, as this virulent bacteria that causes deadly staph infections has become IMMUNE to treatments.

The Covid-19 vaccines are artificially infecting the human body with a weak version (plus mimicking protein fragments) of the virus SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus), while the versions in the wild are already morphed and have become immune to those inoculations, rendering them all not just useless, but endangering the lives of the injected.

Every single American who has gotten vaccinated for Covid believes that vaccines are the only way to protect against viruses, and ironically, have become the centerpiece of a mass medical experiment to terminate several billion humans.

It’s mass-scale depopulation by design, and the vaccinated have no clue that they are the ones spreading their greatest fear amongst themselves, while vaccines ironically turn out to be their nemesis. Instead of dying from MRSA they’re dying from mRNA (just replace the S with an N). Instead of dying from morphing bacterial superbugs, they’re dying from morphing virus superbugs.

From MRSA to mRNA, the bacterial and viral superbugs will wipe out several billion humans

Some vaccinated sheeple will get sick and injured from the vaccine, then visit the hospital, only to catch MRSA and die from that. In case you weren't aware, hospital means "place to die." The vaccine is the catapult that wrecks your health permanently, and faster than the mercury in flu shots, or the Nazi gas chamber chemicals in chemotherapy, or even the fluoride in tap water. It's a rush job and big pharma isn't playing around anymore.

Just recently, a former Pfizer executive had an interview with America’s Frontline Doctors, who tried to save America at the beginning of the outbreak by spreading the word about natural remedies, and this former Pfizer top guru blew the whistle on China Flu jabs, calling them an agenda of pure evil, crimes against humanity, and a “massive-scale depopulation” scheme.

The new herd theory means the herd is spreading disease amongst themselves, while being weakened by insidious government-sanctioned vaccinations (that cause deadly blood clots).

The new strains of Covid are immune to the vaccines just administered to a few billion people around the world, but what makes matters worse is that the vaccinated are even WEAKER now, and the more virulent strains will be attacking them first. But there’s a caveat. All the vaccine injuries and deaths are now getting blamed on stronger “variants” of Covid, a convenient and planned cover-up from the beginning, before the creation and release of Covid part I.

The longer Covid spreads among the VACCINATED, the more ability it has to mutate into more virulent variants

Gene therapy vaccines are setting up the vaccinated for their worst fear, a flu that CAN kill them, along with inoculations that cause blood clots and heart inflammation. Even the healthiest soldiers in the US military are suffering “acute onset of marked chest pain” and myocarditis just days after getting the Covid toxic jabs, according to a clinical study published in JAMA’s Cardiology Journal. So if you’re one of those people who just can’t seem to find a source of real science behind the vaccine violence in America, there you go. There’s your clinical study documented by JAMA (an Allopathic favorite). Yes, all 22 healthy male soldiers from the clinical study experienced severe chest pain and were diagnosed with CLINICAL MYOCARDITIS, which can be deadly if it ends in heart failure.

So now what if those soldiers just caught MRSA or Delta Variant in the hospital where they were treated for Covid-vaccine-injuries? Who and what gets the blame, the unvaccinated? This is worth careful consideration. There exists zero medical rationale for getting Covid vaccines. They are classified by the CDC as medical experiments, and all the guinea pigs and the “herd” of uninformed sheeple are about to find out why.

Welcome to Fauci’s “two Americas” — the dying vaccinated and the informed refusers (who will enjoy longevity). Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a toxic Covid jab or two and you are experiencing side effects, blood clots or other adverse events. Then tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

ZeroHedge.com

Published by dreddymd

