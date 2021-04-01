Former Pfizer VP says experimental Covid-19 vaccines could be “used for massive-scale depopulation”

Dr. Michael Yeadon is sounding the alarm about how Big Government and Big Pharma are up to no good with their joint campaign to mass inject the planet for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The former Pfizer executive told America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) the other day that the Chinese virus “vaccination” agenda is pure “evil,” adding that the “madness” surrounding its aggressive push amounts to “crimes against humanity” with the intent purpose of “massive-scale depopulation.”

Dr. Yeadon’s perspective aligns with that of Geert Vanden Bossche, a vaccine expert-turned-whistleblower associated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation who says Wuhan flu shots are bringing about a “global catastrophe without equal.”

Because these so-called “vaccines” are not truly vaccines in a definitional sense – Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections are experimental gene therapy – Bossche says they will foster and promote the spread of new “dangerous variants” of the Chinese virus that will cause more misery and death.

This is true both for the injected and the non-injected, meaning those who get syringed for “protection” against Chinese germs are walking carriers of disease who represent a public health threat to everyone they encounter.

Bossche wants the Chinese virus vaccination campaigns to end immediately, though he is pushing for another kind of vaccination as a replacement. This is where he and Dr. Yeadon deviate as the latter does not believe that vaccination of any kind is the answer.

“I think the Geert Vanden Bossche story is highly suspect,” Dr. Yeadon is quoted as saying. “There is no evidence at all that vaccination is leading or will lead to ‘dangerous variants.’ I am worried that it’s some kind of trick.”

Dr. Yeadon says Chinese virus shots are pathogenically priming the injected for sudden death from cytokine storms

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Back in December, Dr. Yeadon, a British national, filed a petition with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to immediately halt all testing on experimental Wuhan flu injections due to widespread safety concerns.

One of Dr. Yeadon’s biggest concerns is that the jabs are inducing pathogenic priming in recipients, which will ultimately lead to “an exaggerated immune reaction, especially when the test person is confronted with the real, ‘wild’ virus after vaccination.”

Also known as a cytokine storm, this exaggerated immune response is often deadly. What happens is that a vaccinated person encounters a real-life virus or bacteria that, because of the prior injection, results in his or her immune system going haywire in an attempt to destroy it.

Instead of going after the pathogen, though, a cytokine response goes after the person’s body, much like an autoimmune disease. Depending on the person’s susceptibility, the end result could be anything from amplified disease manifestation to sudden death.

AFLDS recognizes this reality as well, which is why it has issued warnings about this dangerous reaction. Because such reactions “are difficult to prove,” according to AFLDS, many doctors will simply categorize them as “a worse virus” or a more dangerous “variant.”

Dr. Yeadon and AFLDS are in agreement that there is absolutely no need for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines. As a result, they are warning everyone who will listen not to get injected under any circumstances.

“PLEASE warn every person not to go near top up vaccines,” Dr. Yeadon says. “There is absolutely no need for them.”

“I have absolutely no doubt that we are in the presence of evil (not a determination I’ve ever made before in a 40-year research career) and dangerous products,” Dr. Yeadon bravely revealed in the public interview.

“There is no medical rationale for it.”

More stories about the injuries and deaths being caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.