Former Pfizer VP says experimental Covid-19 vaccines could be “used for massive-scale depopulation”

Dr. Michael Yeadon is sounding the alarm about how Big Government and Big Pharma are up to no good with their joint campaign to mass inject the planet for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The former Pfizer executive told America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) the other day that the Chinese virus “vaccination” agenda is pure “evil,” adding that the “madness” surrounding its aggressive push amounts to “crimes against humanity” with the intent purpose of “massive-scale depopulation.”

Dr. Yeadon’s perspective aligns with that of Geert Vanden Bossche, a vaccine expert-turned-whistleblower associated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation who says Wuhan flu shots are bringing about a “global catastrophe without equal.”

Because these so-called “vaccines” are not truly vaccines in a definitional sense – Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections are experimental gene therapy – Bossche says they will foster and promote the spread of new “dangerous variants” of the Chinese virus that will cause more misery and death.

This is true both for the injected and the non-injected, meaning those who get syringed for “protection” against Chinese germs are walking carriers of disease who represent a public health threat to everyone they encounter.

Bossche wants the Chinese virus vaccination campaigns to end immediately, though he is pushing for another kind of vaccination as a replacement. This is where he and Dr. Yeadon deviate as the latter does not believe that vaccination of any kind is the answer.

“I think the Geert Vanden Bossche story is highly suspect,” Dr. Yeadon is quoted as saying. “There is no evidence at all that vaccination is leading or will lead to ‘dangerous variants.’ I am worried that it’s some kind of trick.”

Dr. Yeadon says Chinese virus shots are pathogenically priming the injected for sudden death from cytokine storms

Back in December, Dr. Yeadon, a British national, filed a petition with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to immediately halt all testing on experimental Wuhan flu injections due to widespread safety concerns.

One of Dr. Yeadon’s biggest concerns is that the jabs are inducing pathogenic priming in recipients, which will ultimately lead to “an exaggerated immune reaction, especially when the test person is confronted with the real, ‘wild’ virus after vaccination.”

Also known as a cytokine storm, this exaggerated immune response is often deadly. What happens is that a vaccinated person encounters a real-life virus or bacteria that, because of the prior injection, results in his or her immune system going haywire in an attempt to destroy it.

Instead of going after the pathogen, though, a cytokine response goes after the person’s body, much like an autoimmune disease. Depending on the person’s susceptibility, the end result could be anything from amplified disease manifestation to sudden death.

AFLDS recognizes this reality as well, which is why it has issued warnings about this dangerous reaction. Because such reactions “are difficult to prove,” according to AFLDS, many doctors will simply categorize them as “a worse virus” or a more dangerous “variant.”

Dr. Yeadon and AFLDS are in agreement that there is absolutely no need for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines. As a result, they are warning everyone who will listen not to get injected under any circumstances.

“PLEASE warn every person not to go near top up vaccines,” Dr. Yeadon says. “There is absolutely no need for them.”

“I have absolutely no doubt that we are in the presence of evil (not a determination I’ve ever made before in a 40-year research career) and dangerous products,” Dr. Yeadon bravely revealed in the public interview.

“There is no medical rationale for it.”

Ethan Huff

