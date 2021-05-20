OSHA drops BOMBSHELL: Employers who mandate covid vaccines may be held liable for “any adverse reaction”

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is warning employers that they will be held liable for any adverse events resulting from mandatory Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” policies.

If an employee who was forced to be injected with experimental mRNA gene therapy becomes paralyzed or dies, for instance, that injury or death will be considered “work-related,” meaning the employer will be held responsible.

In response to the question, “If I require my employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of their employment, are adverse reactions to the vaccine recordable?” this is what OSHA says:

“If you require your employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment (i.e., for work-related reasons), then any adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is work-related. The adverse reaction is recordable if it is a new case under 29 CFR 1904.6 and meets one or more of the general recording criteria in 29 CFR 1904.7.”

What this means is that employers who try to force their employees to get injected are opening themselves up to lawsuits, worker’s compensation claims and a negatively impacted safety record. Tread at your own risk, employers.

Vaccine-injured employees are already coming forward with lawsuits

This clarification from OSHA comes as an increasing number of employers seek to mandate Wuhan Flu shots on their employees. Such employers include Houston Methodist Hospital, GCI Communication Corp., the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula, JBS USA Holdings Inc., Lastique International Corp., and Delta Airlines.

Some smaller, independently-owned restaurants and boutiques run by “woke” fascists are also hoping to force the employees, and possibly even their patrons, to get injected. Each one needs to be identified and targeted with lawsuits to prevent this disease of medical fascism from spreading.

“The Houston Methodist Hospital network is mandating vaccines for both existing employees and new hires, barring an exemption,” announced Chip Cutter from The Wall Street Journal about the scheme. “Those who fail to comply will at first be suspended without pay, and later terminated.”

Our hope is that Houston Methodist Hospital will be among the first to be held liable for vaccine-injured employees, who will surely be entitled to large financial compensation for their company-caused injuries.

Even though vaccine manufacturers themselves are not being held liable for injuring and killing people with their injections, companies like Houston Medical Hospital that try to force them certainly can, and will, be.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that nearly 200,000 people in the United States have been injured by Chinese Virus injections so far. Nearly 4,000 people have died from the vaccines and nearly 20,000 have suffered what are considered “serious” injuries.

Forcing Chinese Virus injections on employees may also be a violation of federal law, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) has warned. Because all of these injections are approved for emergency use only, they legally cannot be mandated by anyone.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization (EUA) specifically states that individuals must have the free ‘option to accept or refuse’ these vaccines,” LifeSiteNews explains, reiterating that Chinese Virus vaccine mandates are illegal.

“Many argue the prospect of being terminated from one’s job by refusing such vaccines certainly undermines such necessary freedom.”

To learn more about how companies that try to force Wuhan Flu shots on their employees are just asking to be sued, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

