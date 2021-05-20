New study claims that six-foot social distancing rule indoors is ineffective in preventing coronavirus transmission

Two researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have argued that the “six-foot rule” of social distancing indoors is devoid of any scientific basis. Professors Martin Bazant and John Bush said that the risk of Wuhan coronavirus exposure indoors is the same regardless of distance – even if people wear masks. This is because respiratory droplets in the air tend to rise, travel and descend somewhere in an enclosed space.

For their study published April 27 in PNAS, Bazant and Bush developed a model to calculate indoor exposure risk. They included a number of factors such as duration of stay inside an enclosed space, use of masks, air filtration and circulation and respiratory activity. The two researchers explained that whether people situate themselves six feet or 60 feet apart, they still face the same risk of contracting the pathogen.

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.During an interview with CNBC, Bazant argued that “there really isn’t much of a benefit to the six-foot rule, especially when people are wearing masks.” He explained: “The air a person is breathing while wearing a mask tends to rise and [come] down elsewhere in the room. [You’re] more exposed to the average background than you are to a person at a distance.”

However, well-ventilated spaces significantly diminish this risk. The MIT researchers’ findings suggest that an enclosed space can “be safely operated even at full capacity” as long as it has proper ventilation. Bazant elaborated: “Oftentimes – the space is large enough, the ventilation is good enough, [and] the amount of time [people] spend together is such that those spaces can be safely operated even at full capacity.”

The MIT professor added that he and his colleague found that the duration people spend in an enclosed space – not social distancing – plays a key factor in people’s safety. The less time people stay in such a space, the lower their risk is of contracting the Wuhan coronavirus.

Bazant remarked that the scientific support for limiting the capacity of indoor spaces “is really not very good.” He continued: “What our analysis continues to show is that many spaces that have been shut down in fact don’t need to be. I think if you run the numbers, even right now for many types of spaces – you’d find that there is not a need for occupancy restrictions.”

Researchers argue that distance does not matter when it comes to droplet transmission indoors

According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people should maintain a minimum distance of six feet from each other. This is because the pathogen responsible for COVID-19 travels by respiratory droplets exhaled by an infected person. However, the MIT researchers argued that the so-called “six-foot rule” is ineffective in enclosed spaces.

Bazant and Bush noted in their study that human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 occurs via three routes – all involving aerosol droplets. Activities such as breathing, talking and coughing release these respiratory droplets, which are usually microscopic in size. These can rise and travel throughout an entire room as they are warm from a person’s body heat.

Contact transmission happens when a person touches infected droplets on a surface – with the hand or finger subsequently coming into contact with the eyes, nose or mouth. Large-drop transmission happens when large droplets from an infected person’s mouth enter the eyes or mouth of a non-infected person. Airborne transmission meanwhile happens when non-infected people inhale virus-laden small droplets expelled by an infected person or those lingering in the air.

Bazant and Bush remarked in their study that the six-foot rule can “substantially reduce the risk” of large-drop transmission. However, airborne droplets can travel distances beyond six feet. The researchers also noted that the difference between large-drop and airborne transmission is somewhat vague due to the varying sizes of expelled droplets.

The MIT researchers may have found a supporter in former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. In March 2021, he dubbed the six-foot social distancing mandate as “the single costliest mitigation tactic” against COVID-19. The former FDA head also admitted that the rule “wasn’t based on clear science.”

Gottlieb remarked during an appearance in the CNBC program Closing Bell: “The six-foot distancing requirement has probably been the single costliest mitigation tactic we’ve employed in response to [COVID-19.] And it really wasn’t based on clear science.” He admitted that he and other health authorities “should have re-adjudicated [the issue] much earlier.”

According to the former FDA commissioner, health authorities initially assumed that the Wuhan coronavirus spread in the similar manner as influenza. “I think the fact that we’ve probably over-relied on a flu-based model caused us to under-appreciate the role of aerosol transmission. [It also] probably caused us to overestimate contaminated surfaces as a source of spread,” Gottlieb commented.

Visit Pandemic.news to read more articles about the six-foot rule and other measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

PNAS.org

TheBlaze.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.