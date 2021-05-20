Dr. Rand Paul doubles down, takes on Dr. Fauci and the coronavirus gain-of-function coverup

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is doubling down on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the gain-of-function coronavirus coverup that was funded by the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), where Fauci presides as director.

On a new episode of Fox and Friends, Dr. Paul slammed Fauci for avoiding critical questions about the origins of gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. Should Fauci be overseeing these large government research grants if he is unwilling to discuss what the money is being used for? This unethical field of research involves gene splicing processes that make viruses more infectious and lethal to humans. This field of research also uses human and rodent chimeras to help scientists understand how to exploit human lung cells. The purpose of creating these bioweapons is to develop vaccines — an experiment that is currently being carried out on the world population.

Fauci’s perjury and dodgy behavior reek of a criminal coverup

In the Senate hearing, Dr. Fauci repeatedly and adamantly denied that the NIH or the NIAID had any role in the multinational coronavirus experiment. Dr. Paul laid out the facts and exposed the money trail, tying Fauci and the NIAID to at least thirty published studies on coronavirus gain-of-function, which involved EcoHealth Alliance in New York, the University of North Carolina and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

After he was exposed in the May 11 Senate hearing, Fauci went to the media to shore up his image. On an episode of CBS This Morning, Fauci said, “You know, Gayle, I just don’t want to get into that tit-for-tat.” Next, Fauci tried to deflect from the serious matter at hand and imply that Dr. Paul is the one with a “problem.” “I just don’t understand what the problem is with him. I’m just going to do my job and he can do what he wants to do and we’ll see what happens,” said Fauci.

Dr. Paul responded on Fox and Friends by bringing attention to the fact that CBS is merely perpetrating propaganda and not engaging in actual journalism. Paul said, “If [Fauci] was being interviewed by a journalist, they would have asked, Did the NIH, did your specific division of the NIH, give money to the Wuhan lab?”

Paul continued, “That’s incontrovertibly true. What he’s arguing is he’s parsing his words. He knows his group gave money, but he’s saying, ‘Oh, it wasn’t for juicing up these superviruses. We gave it for other research.’”

Fauci is showing telltale signs of criminal intent

As Fauci arrogantly tries to dissociate himself from the controversial gain-of-function money trail, he appears guilty of much more. Essentially, Fauci is trying to make Dr. Paul prove that the grants were doled out with criminal INTENT. However, when Fauci blatantly lies about the money trail, he essentially shows the world that he does possess criminal INTENT with the capacity to perjure himself into impunity. As Dr. Paul points out, Fauci is trying to “evade that he funded it [gain-of-function research] at all.”

In one of the science papers published by Dr. Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Dr. Zhengli thanks Dr. Fauci specifically. The aim of her research, was undoubtedly, about making coronaviruses more infectious and lethal to humans. “We have this in black and white from a peer-review journal, she said the funding came from Dr. Fauci’s NIAID, this is Dr. Fauci’s baby for 40 years, she lists him in the credits, he can’t escape this,” Paul said. “He did the funding.”

The Wuhan Institute of Virology had to receive approval from both the U.S. State Department and the NIH in order to receive the funds through EcoHealth Alliance. The $3.4 million grants were paid in six installments over a five-year period. “I asked him the general question,” Paul iterated. “I didn’t ask him whether he funded gain of function, I said, ‘Did the NIH fund the Wuhan lab?’ and he danced around it and answered a different question,” said Paul. “But there is no question at all that the NIH funded this lab.”

“Ultimately, here’s the rub,” Paul said. “I don’t know whether it came from the lab. Nobody knows whether it came from the lab. But who would be culpable? Dr. Fauci could be culpable for the entire pandemic. So could Dr. Daszak, and so could Dr. Shi. I’m not saying that happened; I don’t know. But you wouldn’t put the people who gave the money to the Wuhan lab in charge of the investigation.”

“That looks like a cover-up,” Paul concluded.

Lance D Johnson

