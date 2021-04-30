Dr. “Flip-Flop” Fauci finally allows vaccinated people to take off their masks, but only outside

At the forefront of the covid-19 scandal is Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. When the coronavirus gain-of-function research (that he funded and monitored for years) went LIVE on the world’s population, Fauci wasn’t questioned, scrutinized or held to account. Instead, he was promoted to a highly-advertised position of power in the federal government. He immediately used this position of power to advise governments on how best to lock people down, isolate and control their lives. His approach contributed to widespread crimes against humanity and did nothing to address the underlying health issues that caused suffering in nursing homes and select hospital systems across the country.

Ever since he first reached up at the microphone at the Federal Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Fauci has been the center of attention and the ultimate authority over the “science” surrounding covid-19. No other perspective was allowed. Americans were forced into isolation and terrorized to believe lies about their immune system. Fauci and the CDC continue to take a totalitarian approach that suppresses the minds, livelihoods and freedoms of the people. This is being done to force mass compliance to the experimental vaccines that the coronavirus gain-of-function research was conducted for in the first place. Reopening policy has been tied to vaccination status in many states, as the segregation and the crimes against humanity continue.

The mask flip-flop advice from Fauci continues

But like a fish out of water, Dr. Fauci has flip-flopped on countless issues over the past year. On the issue of recommending personal face masks, Dr. Fauci started with a cavalier approach before flip-flopping to support authoritarian mandates. When the mandates failed to accomplish public health goals, he doubled down, literally, and recommended multiple masks. Even after a supposed “efficacious” vaccine was rushed to market, Dr. Fauci continued to recommend that vaccinated people keep a mask over their faces, inside buildings and outdoors. If the vaccine worked, why were people being told to wear masks for a virus they supposedly have immunity to?

Finally, after months of coercing people to vaccinate and continue masking, Dr. “flip-flop” Fauci is allowing vaccinated people to take off their masks… but only when they are outside. Last August he said, “When you are indoors, make sure you have a mask. When you’re outdoors, keep the mask on.” When the vaccines were rolled out, he instructed the obedient ones to keep their masks on. Now, he says its “common sense” that the risk is really low outdoors, “especially if you’re vaccinated.” Suddenly it’s okay to take the masks off, but only if you’re outside. It’s all insanity, but there’s a method to Fauci’s madness.

There’s a method to Fauci’s madness

Fauci has mocked Florida Governor Ron Desantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for being “dangerous” for fully opening their states and dropping mask mandates. After the mandates were lifted, there was no surge in infection or mortality — putting Fauci and the CDC to shame again.

Even though Fauci repeatedly flip flops with his public health recommendations and is repeatedly humiliated, the deception that underpins his motivation has stayed the same since the beginning of the covid-19 scandal. Asymptomatic spread of covid-19 is a farce, a lie perpetuated by the high cycle PCR tests that are calibrated to create false positives. Healthy people cannot spread infections they do not have, nor can they sicken others by simply being around other people and breathing freely. People with immunity are part of the solution, so a healthy immune system should be prioritized, not suppressed. There are many ways to strengthen the innate immune response, and there are viable, antiviral treatment options. Fauci does NOT speak these truths because his power and position depend on perpetual deception and the ensuing control.

It’s abundantly clear that Fauci is part of a global conspiracy to force mass compliance to medical experimentation. His approach is about control, not health, because the pandemic messaging is intended to make populations dependent upon the medical experimentation and compliant to the authorities that conduct it.

Lance D Johnson

