BREAKING: Dr. Fauci admits COVID vaccine may not be safe

In an interview on Meet The Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has hyped the Coronavirus vaccine since day one, just admitted the COVID vaccines he hyped as a way to save lives may not actually be safe. In a live interview with Chuck Todd, the New York Post reports that the epidemiologist blatantly stated that the country needed to “make sure” the vaccine truly is safe before we give it to children and maybe pregnant women, whom Fauci said are generally “vulnerable” to vaccines.

(Article by John Paluska republished from TheWashingtonGazette.com)

The New York Post cites him as saying:

The reason is traditionally when you have a situation like a new vaccine, you want to make sure, because children as well as pregnant women, are vulnerable, so, before you put it into the children, you’re going to want to make sure you have a degree of efficacy and safety that is established in an adult population, particularly an adult, normal population.

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.It is for this reason the new vaccine is going to be tested on “hundreds to a couple of thousands” of children, the New York Post reports him saying.

So, in short, we don’t know if this vaccine is safe, but we’re going to pump it into children anyways.

But what is particularly striking about his statements are when he said we needed to be certain of the vaccine’s safety in a “normal” population. For those of you who are scientifically-minded or work in the field of vaccine testing or statistics, you likely know this means a population that represents the general public.

It is worth knowing that no vaccine ever had a “normal” population in any of the tests. Moderna’s own trials tell us this:

In the safety analysis of the Phase 3 clinical trial, at the time of vaccination, the mean age of the trial population was 52 years (range 18?95); 22,831 (75.2%) of participants were 18 to 64 years of age and 7,520 (24.8%) of participants were 65 years of age and older.

Overall, 52.7% of trial participants were male, and 47.3% were female.

Among trial participants in the safety analysis, 20.5% were Hispanic or Latino, 79.2% were White, 10.2% were African American, 4.6% were Asian, 0.8% were American Indian or Alaska Native, 0.2% were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.1% were Other, and 2.1% were Multiracial.

The demographics of the U.S. are ACTUALLY as follows: 50.8% are women, 49.2% are male, 55% are between 18 and 64 years of age, 16.5% are 65 and older, 18.5% are Hispanic or Latino, 76.3% are White, 13.4% are African American, 5.4% are Asian, 1.3% are American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% are multiracial.

So, old people were drastically over-represented, and African Americans, Asians, and women were underrepresented. Additionally, Hispanics and Latinos were over-represented, while white people were also over-represented. This is hardly a “normal” population.

However, we don’t even know the preexisting conditions of the sample group and whether that also followed the “normal” population. Moderna doesn’t tell us any of this. But not even factoring in the health of the participants, just based on this one sample size we can already see, it becomes clear this test group doesn’t align with a “normal” population.

According to Dr. Fauci’s recent statements, you only know a vaccine is safe when it hits a “normal” population. So, if we take his statements at face value, there’s no way anyone could have said this vaccine was safe because the trials didn’t consist of a normal population.

Further, in Pfizer’s test, they blatantly state it was only performed on “healthy individuals.” We already know from their own study report on page 41 of the PDF that they did not include people with certain STDs. Additionally, they outline the criteria for being barred from the test on page 145 of the report. But, you know, these “healthy people” somehow are representative of the “normal” public and the FDA approved this vaccine for emergency use despite these shortcomings in the trial.

So yeah, we knew this vaccine was potentially unsafe, and we know it’s also potentially unsafe for children and maybe even pregnant women, but the government still authorized it on the general public and now they’re trying to authorize it on children. But it doesn’t even end there. . .

Dr. Fauci also stated in a White House briefing, according to the New York Post:

If you can show that it’s safe and that in fact it induces the kind of response that is reflective of the protection — mainly the correlate of immunity — what you can do is bridge that to the efficacy data that you got from the 30,000[-person] trial with Moderna and the 44,000[-person] trial that we did with Pfizer.

“If you can show that it’s safe.” I thought is was safe, Dr. Fauci. I thought the vaccine was safe and effective and that anyone who disagreed was a “conspiracy theorist.” The fact of the matter is, you probably don’t know if it’s safe for children, just like you probably didn’t know if it was safe for adults. That’s likely why the FDA never actually approved the vaccine but only approve its emergency use and why you said we need to test it on a “normal” population to see if it’s safe or not.

News Editors

Read more at: TheWashingtonGazette.com and Vaccines.news.

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.