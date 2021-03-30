Miscarriages skyrocket 366% in six weeks due to Covid vaccines

Official data released by the British government shows that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections are killing unborn babies at an astounding rate.

The latest Medicines and Healthcare produce Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) Yellow Card Scheme report, dated Dec. 9, 2020, through March 7, 2021, reveals a whopping 366 percent increase in the rate of miscarriage thanks to Chinese virus jabs.

This is the seventh such report to be released by the MHRA and it clearly shows that Wuhan flu shots are extremely deadly, especially for pregnant women who, for whatever reason, decide to get jabbed.

It is important to note that there is no scientific data to suggest that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections are safe or effective for pregnant women, and yet doctors and health authorities are still administering the shots to expectant mothers, resulting in many of them losing their unborn children.

The British government already warned pregnant women that they might not want to take the jab due to “no or limited” data showing its safety or efficacy in pregnant women.

“Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed,” the government admitted, adding that Wuhan flu shots are “not recommended during pregnancy.” Even so, the injections are still being administered to pregnant women in the United Kingdom.

“For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination,” the government added, clearly deterring pregnant women against getting the injection.

“In addition, women of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.”

To keep up with the latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections, be sure to check out ChemicalViolence.com.

Chinese virus injections could taint breast milk, cause infertility

The U.K. government also warned women who have already given birth but are still breastfeeding to avoid the jab because it is currently unknown whether or not the experimental gene therapy chemicals are excreted into their milk.

“A risk to the newborns / infants cannot be excluded,” the warning states. “COVID-19 mRNA (messenger RNA) Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used during breast-feeding.”

Similarly, the government warned against women taking the jab if they hope to get pregnant any time soon. This is due to the fact that it is unknown whether Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections turn a person sterile.

Still, untold numbers of pregnant women in the U.K. chose to get injected anyway, and now they no longer have their babies. This amounts to genocide of the unborn.

“We are still unable to answer why these women were given one of the Covid vaccines against the government’s own advice,” reported the Daily Exposé, a British news outlet.

“But what is truly shocking is how much this number has increased in the six weeks that have unfolded since.”

A closer look at the data in the MHRA’s seventh report actually shows that there has been a 475 percent increase since Jan. 24 in the number of pregnant women who lost their babies after receiving the Chinese virus injection from Pfizer and BioNTech, which permanently alters human genes.

Since the same date, there has been a 150 percent increase in miscarriages due to pregnant women receiving AstraZeneca’s Wuhan flu shot, which is also linked to deadly blood clots.

As it turns out, the U.K. government later “updated” its recommendations for pregnant women to suggest that some of them may still want to get injected despite a total lack of associated science.

Pregnant women should only consider Chinese virus injections “when the potential benefits outweigh any potential risks for the mother and the foetus,” British authorities now claim, leaving it up to pregnant women who are not scientists or doctors to make this critical determination.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

