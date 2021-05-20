Survival medicine: 10 Medicinal uses of coconut oil

Coconut oil is a versatile survival item with a lot of medicinal uses. It’s an amazing natural remedy for a variety of ailments, such as burns, cold sores and sore throat. Here are some of the many ways you can use coconut oil medicinally: (h/t to FoodStorageMom.com)
Moisturize skin
As a sealant, coconut oil helps trap water in your skin to keep it moist. It’s also chock-full of fatty acids that can help you maintain healthy skin. Apply coconut oil right after a bath to effectively lock in moisture and prevent dry skin. For smoother skin, mix equal parts coconut oil and sugar to make a homemade body scrub. Gently buff your skin with it and rinse off in the shower for smoother, moisturized skin.
Relieve sore throat
Coconut oil helps soothe a sore throat, thanks to its powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Drink a hot cup of tea with a small amount of coconut oil to relieve a sore throat.
Prevent nosebleeds
The most common cause of nosebleeds is dry air. A dry climate and the use of a central heating system can dry out nasal tissues, which can cause itchy crusting inside your nose. If scratched or picked, your nose can bleed. Coconut oil can help prevent nosebleeds by keeping your nostrils moist.
Soothe sunburns
Sunburns are a combination of skin damage and inflammation. Coconut oil can help soothe sunburns by keeping your skin moist and preventing itching. Studies also suggest that the linoleic acid and lauric acid in coconut oil help repair the damaged skin barrier. Use coconut oil after your sunburn has cooled and the blistering phase is over to speed up the healing process.
Treat chafing
Coconut oil can also prevent and soothe areas of the skin that are chafed. You can also use it to formulate your own diaper rash cream for your toddler.
Get rid of cold sores
Also called fever blisters, cold sores are small but painful blisters that are caused by a virus. They take many weeks to heal, but rubbing coconut oil on your blister multiple times a day can help sores heal faster.
Soothe eczema
Eczema, or more precisely atopic dermatitis, is an inflammatory disease marked by recurring bouts of itchy skin. Its symptoms include dry and scaly skin, redness, itching, the appearance of cracks behind the ears, rashes and sores. Coconut has anti-fungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe eczema. In particular, coconut helps accelerate healing and reduces eczema symptoms, such as itching.
Prevent dry nipples
Breastfeeding can cause dry, chapped and tender nipples, particularly when your child sucks aggressively. Apply coconut oil to prevent dryness. Extra virgin coconut oil should be safe for your baby. (Related: 5 Ordinary household items that have many survival uses.)
Tame frizzy hair
Coconut oil also works wonders for your hair, thanks again to its lubricating properties. If you have frizzy hair, take a small amount of coconut oil in your hand and rub your hands together. Apply the oil to the ends of your hair and then work your way upward. This will help moisturize your hair and fend off split ends.
Prevent body odor
Coconut oil can work as a deodorant. Thanks to its antimicrobial properties, it can prevent bacteria buildup in your armpits that can cause body odor. Try this homemade coconut oil deodorant if you’re looking for something strong. Avoid using too much to prevent oil stains on your clothes and underarms.
In addition to this list, you can also use coconut oil to season your cookware, condition wooden utensils, lubricate squeaky hinges, treat leather and remove gum. Stock up on coconut oil so you never run out of this useful natural product.
Visit SurvivalMedicine.news to learn more about the medicinal uses of coconut oil and other common household items.
Virgilio Marin
Sources include:
FoodStorageMoms.com
Healthline.com 1
TimesOfIndia.IndiaTimes.com
Healthline.com 2
Prevention.com
MayoClinic.org
TheLiveFitGirls.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd