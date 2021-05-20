Survival medicine: 10 Medicinal uses of coconut oil

Coconut oil is a versatile survival item with a lot of medicinal uses. It’s an amazing natural remedy for a variety of ailments, such as burns, cold sores and sore throat. Here are some of the many ways you can use coconut oil medicinally: (h/t to FoodStorageMom.com)

Moisturize skin

As a sealant, coconut oil helps trap water in your skin to keep it moist. It’s also chock-full of fatty acids that can help you maintain healthy skin. Apply coconut oil right after a bath to effectively lock in moisture and prevent dry skin. For smoother skin, mix equal parts coconut oil and sugar to make a homemade body scrub. Gently buff your skin with it and rinse off in the shower for smoother, moisturized skin.

Relieve sore throat

Coconut oil helps soothe a sore throat, thanks to its powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Drink a hot cup of tea with a small amount of coconut oil to relieve a sore throat.

Prevent nosebleeds

The most common cause of nosebleeds is dry air. A dry climate and the use of a central heating system can dry out nasal tissues, which can cause itchy crusting inside your nose. If scratched or picked, your nose can bleed. Coconut oil can help prevent nosebleeds by keeping your nostrils moist.

Soothe sunburns

Sunburns are a combination of skin damage and inflammation. Coconut oil can help soothe sunburns by keeping your skin moist and preventing itching. Studies also suggest that the linoleic acid and lauric acid in coconut oil help repair the damaged skin barrier. Use coconut oil after your sunburn has cooled and the blistering phase is over to speed up the healing process.

Treat chafing

Coconut oil can also prevent and soothe areas of the skin that are chafed. You can also use it to formulate your own diaper rash cream for your toddler.

Get rid of cold sores

Also called fever blisters, cold sores are small but painful blisters that are caused by a virus. They take many weeks to heal, but rubbing coconut oil on your blister multiple times a day can help sores heal faster.

Soothe eczema

Eczema, or more precisely atopic dermatitis, is an inflammatory disease marked by recurring bouts of itchy skin. Its symptoms include dry and scaly skin, redness, itching, the appearance of cracks behind the ears, rashes and sores. Coconut has anti-fungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe eczema. In particular, coconut helps accelerate healing and reduces eczema symptoms, such as itching.

Prevent dry nipples

Breastfeeding can cause dry, chapped and tender nipples, particularly when your child sucks aggressively. Apply coconut oil to prevent dryness. Extra virgin coconut oil should be safe for your baby. (Related: 5 Ordinary household items that have many survival uses.)

Tame frizzy hair

Coconut oil also works wonders for your hair, thanks again to its lubricating properties. If you have frizzy hair, take a small amount of coconut oil in your hand and rub your hands together. Apply the oil to the ends of your hair and then work your way upward. This will help moisturize your hair and fend off split ends.

Prevent body odor

Coconut oil can work as a deodorant. Thanks to its antimicrobial properties, it can prevent bacteria buildup in your armpits that can cause body odor. Try this homemade coconut oil deodorant if you’re looking for something strong. Avoid using too much to prevent oil stains on your clothes and underarms.

In addition to this list, you can also use coconut oil to season your cookware, condition wooden utensils, lubricate squeaky hinges, treat leather and remove gum. Stock up on coconut oil so you never run out of this useful natural product.

Virgilio Marin

