In order to fight “climate change,” fanatics now want people to wipe their rear ends with “reusable” toilet paper

Are you prepared to start washing your toilet paper after using it so you can continually reuse it in order to “save the planet?” This is what the climate change cult is now pushing on the world as the solution to “global warming.”

The so-called “Family Cloth Reusable Toilet UnPaper Roll” is exactly what it sounds like: a reusable toilet paper roll that after wiping gets washed and put back on the holder as “new.”

Since upwards of 27,000 trees supposedly get “flushed down the toilet daily,” according to the company behind the product, it is time to start wiping and re-wiping with the same cloth in order to stop the planet from getting warmer and killing us all (or something).

Even though trees are a renewable resource that need to continually be thinned out anyway, climate fanatics insist that using them for one-time-use, biodegradable toilet paper is somehow polluting the planet and thus needs to stop.

“Fortunately, our family cloth toilet paper provides a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to clean yourself without creating waste or spending a mini fortune over time,” the company claims. (Related: Carbon dioxide actually greens the planet, but the United Nations does not want this to happen.)

“Whereas traditional toilet paper allows you to practice good hygiene at the planet’s expense, our washable toilet paper provides a fabulous alternative that leaves you feeling squeaky clean in both body and mind!”

The climate fanatics have gone out of their minds

No mention is made in any of the company’s marketing materials for this reusable toilet paper product about the immense amount of water and detergent chemicals that will inevitably get dumped into the sewers in order keep these things clean.

This cannot be good for the planet and is probably much worse than just using regular toilet paper – but since when have climate fanatics ever been logical or consistent in their ideas about how to save the world from getting too warm?

“Consciously crafted from single-ply 100% cotton flannel with stitched edges, these reusable toilet paper rolls fit effortlessly on any traditional toilet paper holder,” the company further explains.

“Who knew cleaning up after yourself could be so cute and rewarding?”

The only thing climate change has ever really been, at least as far as the masses are concerned, is a weapon of control. The government loves spreading the climate change narrative like a virus because it means amassing more power and inflicting more fascism on We the People.

It is also a religion or a cult that people who reject God can apply to their lives to try to find and create some kind of meaning. For many, fears about global warming are almost a comfort, and having to make sacrifices like using reusable toilet paper makes them feel as though they are doing something good, quelling their guilt about living otherwise meaningless, hedonistic lives.

There is an entire process, much of it extremely laborious, that goes into the “safe” handling and detoxifying of reusable toilet paper after it has been used. It is a full-time job keeping the things “clean,” but at least the climate fanatics can feel good about themselves, right?

“These considerations are why many people are understandably skeptical over a reusable toilet paper revolution,” reports Climate Depot. “Toilet paper is largely biodegradable. Septic systems (and the bacteria that feed off them within) usually make quick work of toilet paper.”

“If your concern regarding using toilet paper is an environmental one, it’s important to consider the energy costs that come with achieving hot water and the amount of water and bleach needed to thoroughly wash the cloths.”

More of the latest news about climate insanity can be found at Climate.news.

