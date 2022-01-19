In order to fight “climate change,” fanatics now want people to wipe their rear ends with “reusable” toilet paper

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Are you prepared to start washing your toilet paper after using it so you can continually reuse it in order to “save the planet?” This is what the climate change cult is now pushing on the world as the solution to “global warming.”

The so-called “Family Cloth Reusable Toilet UnPaper Roll” is exactly what it sounds like: a reusable toilet paper roll that after wiping gets washed and put back on the holder as “new.”

Since upwards of 27,000 trees supposedly get “flushed down the toilet daily,” according to the company behind the product, it is time to start wiping and re-wiping with the same cloth in order to stop the planet from getting warmer and killing us all (or something).

Even though trees are a renewable resource that need to continually be thinned out anyway, climate fanatics insist that using them for one-time-use, biodegradable toilet paper is somehow polluting the planet and thus needs to stop.

“Fortunately, our family cloth toilet paper provides a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to clean yourself without creating waste or spending a mini fortune over time,” the company claims. (Related: Carbon dioxide actually greens the planet, but the United Nations does not want this to happen.)

“Whereas traditional toilet paper allows you to practice good hygiene at the planet’s expense, our washable toilet paper provides a fabulous alternative that leaves you feeling squeaky clean in both body and mind!”

The climate fanatics have gone out of their minds

No mention is made in any of the company’s marketing materials for this reusable toilet paper product about the immense amount of water and detergent chemicals that will inevitably get dumped into the sewers in order keep these things clean.

This cannot be good for the planet and is probably much worse than just using regular toilet paper – but since when have climate fanatics ever been logical or consistent in their ideas about how to save the world from getting too warm?

“Consciously crafted from single-ply 100% cotton flannel with stitched edges, these reusable toilet paper rolls fit effortlessly on any traditional toilet paper holder,” the company further explains.

“Who knew cleaning up after yourself could be so cute and rewarding?”

The only thing climate change has ever really been, at least as far as the masses are concerned, is a weapon of control. The government loves spreading the climate change narrative like a virus because it means amassing more power and inflicting more fascism on We the People.

It is also a religion or a cult that people who reject God can apply to their lives to try to find and create some kind of meaning. For many, fears about global warming are almost a comfort, and having to make sacrifices like using reusable toilet paper makes them feel as though they are doing something good, quelling their guilt about living otherwise meaningless, hedonistic lives.

There is an entire process, much of it extremely laborious, that goes into the “safe” handling and detoxifying of reusable toilet paper after it has been used. It is a full-time job keeping the things “clean,” but at least the climate fanatics can feel good about themselves, right?

“These considerations are why many people are understandably skeptical over a reusable toilet paper revolution,” reports Climate Depot. “Toilet paper is largely biodegradable. Septic systems (and the bacteria that feed off them within) usually make quick work of toilet paper.”

“If your concern regarding using toilet paper is an environmental one, it’s important to consider the energy costs that come with achieving hot water and the amount of water and bleach needed to thoroughly wash the cloths.”

More of the latest news about climate insanity can be found at Climate.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ClimateDepot.com

DrEddyMD.com

Tri-Blend™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.