Deranged Canadian doctor diagnoses patient with “climate change”

An emergency room in British Columbia recently admitted a patient whose doctor reportedly diagnosed him with “climate change.”

Dr. Kyle Merritt, a physician of 10 years, evaluated the patient and determined that his symptoms are indicative of a serious case of global warming.

In a statement to Glacier Media, this doctor alleged that climate change is the “underlying cause” of the patient’s symptoms. And the only way to treat these symptoms is to cool the planet.

“If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just going to keep falling further and further behind,” he said.

Merritt says his goal with the diagnosis is to have other doctors look at the chart and hopefully come to the same conclusion that global warming is to blame for the man’s illness.

Amazingly, some 40 other doctors and nurses have joined Merritt in his crusade to make climate change an official illness with which a patient can be diagnosed.

They even came up with a name for themselves: “Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health.”

The supposedly “non-partisan” group is calling on the provincial government of B.C. to declare an “ecological emergency” and end all subsidies to the fossil fuel industry, which is supposedly responsible for climate change.

“A lot of us were really shook by this summer, by the heat dome and the wildfires that are just escalating every year,” stated one of the group’s members. “This is about moving forward in a way that saves lives.”

Australian doctor pushes to have “climate change” officially added to death certificates

Down under in Australia, a similar agenda is being pushed to have climate change added as an official cause of death to death certificates.

Dr. Arnagretta Hunter from The Australian National University (ANU) Medical School claims that climate change is “a killer,” but that it is not properly acknowledged on death certificates.

“There is a second component on a death certificate which allows for pre-existing conditions and other factors,” Hunter insists.

This climate cult movement aims to pathologize its delusions onto patients, blaming whatever sicknesses they come down with on fossil fuels and a lack of climate taxes. The irony is that those pushing it seem to suffer from their own mental illnesses, which appear to be caused by climate hysteria.

While there is certainly something to be said for highly polluting chemical agriculture, a tainted food supply and other environmental pollution causing people to become ill, it is delusional to call these things “climate change.”

It is even more deranged to claim that changing climate patterns, which happen constantly, are somehow being caused by people driving their cars, eating meat or voting Republican.

B.C.’s “heat dome” had nothing to do with cow flatulence or combustion engines, and yet that is what these people think is the cause of unusual weather extremes, which have been occurring since the beginning of time.

“Even the suggestion of ‘climate change’ being a real condition from which one medically suffers is preposterous and unethical,” tweeted one person in response to a news article about the climate change diagnosis.

“The doctor is not fit to practice. Canadians need to start taking charge of their own health care and stop being conditioned.”

“Where do I get my climate change vaccine?” joked another.

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, by the way, also claims that people are dying from climate change, and that the death toll from it is “much, much, much greater than what we have with this pandemic.”

“Temperature changes are called weather,” one commenter at Climate Depot pointed out simply.

The latest news about the climate change hoax can be found at Climate.news.

