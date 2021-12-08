Deranged Canadian doctor diagnoses patient with “climate change”

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.An emergency room in British Columbia recently admitted a patient whose doctor reportedly diagnosed him with “climate change.”

Dr. Kyle Merritt, a physician of 10 years, evaluated the patient and determined that his symptoms are indicative of a serious case of global warming.

In a statement to Glacier Media, this doctor alleged that climate change is the “underlying cause” of the patient’s symptoms. And the only way to treat these symptoms is to cool the planet.

“If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just going to keep falling further and further behind,” he said.

Merritt says his goal with the diagnosis is to have other doctors look at the chart and hopefully come to the same conclusion that global warming is to blame for the man’s illness.

Amazingly, some 40 other doctors and nurses have joined Merritt in his crusade to make climate change an official illness with which a patient can be diagnosed.

They even came up with a name for themselves: “Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health.”

The supposedly “non-partisan” group is calling on the provincial government of B.C. to declare an “ecological emergency” and end all subsidies to the fossil fuel industry, which is supposedly responsible for climate change.

“A lot of us were really shook by this summer, by the heat dome and the wildfires that are just escalating every year,” stated one of the group’s members. “This is about moving forward in a way that saves lives.”

Australian doctor pushes to have “climate change” officially added to death certificates

Down under in Australia, a similar agenda is being pushed to have climate change added as an official cause of death to death certificates.

Dr. Arnagretta Hunter from The Australian National University (ANU) Medical School claims that climate change is “a killer,” but that it is not properly acknowledged on death certificates.

“There is a second component on a death certificate which allows for pre-existing conditions and other factors,” Hunter insists.

This climate cult movement aims to pathologize its delusions onto patients, blaming whatever sicknesses they come down with on fossil fuels and a lack of climate taxes. The irony is that those pushing it seem to suffer from their own mental illnesses, which appear to be caused by climate hysteria.

While there is certainly something to be said for highly polluting chemical agriculture, a tainted food supply and other environmental pollution causing people to become ill, it is delusional to call these things “climate change.”

It is even more deranged to claim that changing climate patterns, which happen constantly, are somehow being caused by people driving their cars, eating meat or voting Republican.

B.C.’s “heat dome” had nothing to do with cow flatulence or combustion engines, and yet that is what these people think is the cause of unusual weather extremes, which have been occurring since the beginning of time.

“Even the suggestion of ‘climate change’ being a real condition from which one medically suffers is preposterous and unethical,” tweeted one person in response to a news article about the climate change diagnosis.

“The doctor is not fit to practice. Canadians need to start taking charge of their own health care and stop being conditioned.”

“Where do I get my climate change vaccine?” joked another.

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, by the way, also claims that people are dying from climate change, and that the death toll from it is “much, much, much greater than what we have with this pandemic.”

“Temperature changes are called weather,” one commenter at Climate Depot pointed out simply.

The latest news about the climate change hoax can be found at Climate.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ClimateDepot.com

DrEddyMD.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.