Corporate media spreads mass PANIC now that a single case of “omicron” has been found in California (in a VACCINATED person)

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have allegedly identified a unique strain of SARS-CoV-2 called the “Omicron variant.” The illness has not been properly defined using symptom-specific diagnostic criteria, nor has a specific virus been isolated and shown to replicate in human cells. Nevertheless, a “fully vaccinated” person is sick in California and the rest of the country is now supposed to fear a new disease label, and get vaccinated with the same vaccines that the sick, vaccinated person previously took. Watch as the corporate media begins to spread mass panic, calling for more vaccines, mandates, boosters, masks, social isolation and shutdowns…

Most Americans now considered “unvaccinated” as vaccine makers prepare fourth and fifth doses of spike protein mRNA

The White House has already released a statement on the “omicron strain,” calling on all Americans “to get their booster shots and get themselves and their kids vaccinated.” Individuals 18 years and over are no longer considered “fully vaccinated” if they haven’t received a third dose of spike protein mRNA. The vaccine makers are currently working on a fourth and fifth dose, as public health officials continue to kowtow to this criminal, deceptive and blatantly murderous industry which seeks to enslave, poison and destroy human populations with impunity.

Symptoms of omicron mimic the symptoms commonly reported post-vaccination, and the mutations are appearing in the vaccinated. The individual identified by the CDC was forced to quarantine, despite being “fully vaccinated.” The same variant was only found in “fully vaccinated” individuals in Africa. Dr. Anthony Fauci used the omicron news to push the vaccines once more, even though the fully vaccinated are the ones being labeled with the new disease. Nevertheless, Fauci stated it’s more important than ever “to get vaccinated and get booster shots.” CNN‘s Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted the news of omicron, regurgitating old fear campaigns to push for more vaccines and mandates.

The “Germ games” have only just begun

Respiratory illness, viral mutation, medical malpractice and vaccine failure are all very real, but the flagship term, covid-19 and all future variants advertised along with it, are a psychological terror operation, beckoning more authoritarian control and vaccine tyranny over our lives.

Indeed, the “germ games” have only begun. This psychotic term was recently used by the greatest financier of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mr. Bill Gates. The “germ games” include governments coming together to finance a permanent system of medical tyranny, enslaving populations to seasonal vaccine mandates, while creating rapid response teams that routinely separate families, destroy people’s livelihoods and threaten civil liberties (all in the name of protecting the public). Not surprisingly, the WHO classified a new variant of concern on November 26, 2021, labeled B. 1.1.529. They gave the strain a new name on November 30th, and they began conducting genomic sequencing to classify it and make it the advertised germ to sell upcoming mRNA vaccine boosters.

At the heart of the issue, “Omicron” is just another fancy term to conceal the continuous wave of illness and injury, immune depletion, virus interference, antibody dependent enhancement and pathogenic priming that is currently being observed in vaccinated populations. Most assuredly, upcoming PCR test swabs won’t be able to differentiate SARS-CoV-2 from non-infectious viral debris or various flu strains, let alone differentiate between Delta, Mu, Alpha, Omicron, and all the other variants that will be advertised in the coming years. People with no symptoms, mild symptoms and severe symptoms of disease will all test positive each season for a new variant of concern, perpetuating a psychological terror operation. How can we rule out that original SARS-CoV-2 symptoms are not a result of retroviruses, virus interference, immune depletion, mercury poisoning and viral shedding spread from the faulty influenza vaccine supply?

Instead of learning about the immune system, anti-viral treatments, nutrient assimilation and the effects of diet on the course of illness, there will be forever fear campaigns, encouraging social isolation, segregation, subjugation, division, abuse, depression and suicide. An endless number of mutations can be singled out and named, at any given moment. A new dose of vaccine will continuously be advertised as the “savior” and pumped into the population, rendering cardiovascular issues, still births and immune depletion, but there will always be a new disease label to take the fall and continue the cycle of new vaccines and fear. The Allopathic system of healthcare and their accomplices in the corporate media are now beyond repair. The only thing that can break this cycle of vaccine deception and perpetual disease is if more people within the system start to stand up, speak the truth, and take action to stop it.

Lance D Johnson

