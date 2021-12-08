Corporate media spreads mass PANIC now that a single case of “omicron” has been found in California (in a VACCINATED person)

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have allegedly identified a unique strain of SARS-CoV-2 called the “Omicron variant.” The illness has not been properly defined using symptom-specific diagnostic criteria, nor has a specific virus been isolated and shown to replicate in human cells. Nevertheless, a “fully vaccinated” person is sick in California and the rest of the country is now supposed to fear a new disease label, and get vaccinated with the same vaccines that the sick, vaccinated person previously took. Watch as the corporate media begins to spread mass panic, calling for more vaccines, mandates, boosters, masks, social isolation and shutdowns…

Most Americans now considered “unvaccinated” as vaccine makers prepare fourth and fifth doses of spike protein mRNA

The White House has already released a statement on the “omicron strain,” calling on all Americans “to get their booster shots and get themselves and their kids vaccinated.” Individuals 18 years and over are no longer considered “fully vaccinated” if they haven’t received a third dose of spike protein mRNA. The vaccine makers are currently working on a fourth and fifth dose, as public health officials continue to kowtow to this criminal, deceptive and blatantly murderous industry which seeks to enslave, poison and destroy human populations with impunity.

Symptoms of omicron mimic the symptoms commonly reported post-vaccination, and the mutations are appearing in the vaccinated. The individual identified by the CDC was forced to quarantine, despite being “fully vaccinated.” The same variant was only found in “fully vaccinated” individuals in Africa. Dr. Anthony Fauci used the omicron news to push the vaccines once more, even though the fully vaccinated are the ones being labeled with the new disease. Nevertheless, Fauci stated it’s more important than ever “to get vaccinated and get booster shots.” CNN‘s Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted the news of omicron, regurgitating old fear campaigns to push for more vaccines and mandates.

The “Germ games” have only just begun

Respiratory illness, viral mutation, medical malpractice and vaccine failure are all very real, but the flagship term, covid-19 and all future variants advertised along with it, are a psychological terror operation, beckoning more authoritarian control and vaccine tyranny over our lives.

Indeed, the “germ games” have only begun. This psychotic term was recently used by the greatest financier of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mr. Bill Gates. The “germ games” include governments coming together to finance a permanent system of medical tyranny, enslaving populations to seasonal vaccine mandates, while creating rapid response teams that routinely separate families, destroy people’s livelihoods and threaten civil liberties (all in the name of protecting the public). Not surprisingly, the WHO classified a new variant of concern on November 26, 2021, labeled B. 1.1.529. They gave the strain a new name on November 30th, and they began conducting genomic sequencing to classify it and make it the advertised germ to sell upcoming mRNA vaccine boosters.

At the heart of the issue, “Omicron” is just another fancy term to conceal the continuous wave of illness and injury, immune depletion, virus interference, antibody dependent enhancement and pathogenic priming that is currently being observed in vaccinated populations. Most assuredly, upcoming PCR test swabs won’t be able to differentiate SARS-CoV-2 from non-infectious viral debris or various flu strains, let alone differentiate between Delta, Mu, Alpha, Omicron, and all the other variants that will be advertised in the coming years. People with no symptoms, mild symptoms and severe symptoms of disease will all test positive each season for a new variant of concern, perpetuating a psychological terror operation. How can we rule out that original SARS-CoV-2 symptoms are not a result of retroviruses, virus interference, immune depletion, mercury poisoning and viral shedding spread from the faulty influenza vaccine supply?

Instead of learning about the immune system, anti-viral treatments, nutrient assimilation and the effects of diet on the course of illness, there will be forever fear campaigns, encouraging social isolation, segregation, subjugation, division, abuse, depression and suicide. An endless number of mutations can be singled out and named, at any given moment. A new dose of vaccine will continuously be advertised as the “savior” and pumped into the population, rendering cardiovascular issues, still births and immune depletion, but there will always be a new disease label to take the fall and continue the cycle of new vaccines and fear. The Allopathic system of healthcare and their accomplices in the corporate media are now beyond repair. The only thing that can break this cycle of vaccine deception and perpetual disease is if more people within the system start to stand up, speak the truth, and take action to stop it.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

Zerohedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Sovren.media

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

NaturalNews.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.