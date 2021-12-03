STUDY: Covid vaccines double risk of cardiac incidents, 29x more stillbirths

New research published in the journal Circulation has found that the risks involved with getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are extreme.

Based on an assessment of post-injection outcomes, it was determined that “fully vaccinated” patients have a doubled risk of suffering a cardiac incident.

What ends up happening is that the mRNA (messenger RNA) shots “dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle,” the researchers found. This, they say, “may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

Circulation, by the way, is one of the top rated journals on cardiology. It is not some second-rate journal with questionable publishing standards, and yet it published an abstract that basically exposes the so-called “vaccines” for covid as a disease-inducing sham.

“Yes, this is a big deal,” says Steve Kirsch, founder of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CEFT). “But nobody is listening. Cardiac risk could go up 1,000X after vaccination and it wouldn’t matter. Nobody is listening. This article is proof of that.”

The kicker, Kirsch says, is the last three sentences of the abstract, one of which is quoted above. The first two sentences explain that the changes induced by covid injections increase a person’s PULS Cardiac Test score – PULS measures protein biomarkers throughout the body to assess heart attack risk – by more than double over five years.

An 11 percent five-year ACS (Acute Coronary Syndrome) risk jumps up to a 25 percent five-year ACS risk after the jab. And this increase lasts for at least two-and-a-half months after a person receives his or her second dose of an mRNA shot.

Stillbirths are up 2,900 percent in Canada, thanks to covid “vaccines”

In pregnant women, mRNA shots have an even more detrimental impact on their pregnancies. Research out of Waterloo, Ontario (Canada) found that stillborn babies increased by a whopping 2,900 percent after the jabs were first introduced.

“I’m sure this is happening everywhere, but nobody in the U.S. wants to lose their job over this,” reads a quote from an article by Kirsch.

“So why is the CDC saying this is perfectly safe for pregnant women? I’m curious as to what the CDC has determined is the cause of this. Obviously, it couldn’t be the ‘safe and effective’ vaccine. Note: the CDC doesn’t have jurisdiction in Canada of course, but they could call over there and find out.”

Scotland is seeing a similar spike in newborn baby deaths. Over there, the spike was so dramatic and noticeable that government officials feigned the launch of an “investigation” to supposedly get to the bottom of the phenomenon.

Then we have prion diseases, which include Alzheimer’s and dementia. Cases of these are up dramatically ever since the shots were introduced, and researcher Jessica Rose has linked it all back to the spike proteins that are either found in (Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca) or produced by (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech) Chinese Virus injections.

Rose famously wrote a paper about how the jabs also cause myocarditis, but it was pulled from the journal in which it was published for no valid reason, other than it defies the official narrative that all covid shots are “safe and effective.”

“You only have to look up the VAERS numbers for USA or the EMA numbers for the EU to see there are lots of deaths,” wrote one commenter on Kirsch’s blog about how the problem is certainly widespread.

“A whistleblower told reporters several months ago, that at least 30,000 cases had not been revised. So what is in the VAERS tables is barely a fraction, especially since hospitals and doctors often don’t report.”

The latest news about Chinese Flu shots can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

