THE REAL AGENDA: Leading doctor says covid “vaccines” are intentionally designed to reduce world population

In a recent statement, Dr. Chetty explained that the dying process provoked by the injections was designed in such a way as to be untraceable. People will start to get sick from this or that, and the symptoms will be so wide ranging that it will be difficult to definitively peg them on the shots.

“The deaths that are meant to follow the vaccinations will never be able to be pinned on the poison,” he said. “They will be too diverse, there will be too many, and they will be in too broad a timeframe for us to understand that we have been poisoned.”

Dr. Chetty claims to have successfully treated more than 7,000 Chinese Virus patients “without a single hospitalization or death.” He is also keenly aware of the government’s censorship campaign against the early treatment protocols he provides to his patients.

“I think the perspective around what is happening is vitally important,” Dr. Chetty explained during a Zoom conference call. “We need to understand what the aim is. Everyone knows that there are inconsistencies, that there’s coercion, but we need to understand why. Why is it there?”

Jab spike protein is the “pathogen … causing all the death in covid illness”

In Dr. Chetty’s view, there is one thing that appears to be causing all of the deaths attributed to covid, and that thing is the spike protein.

This “pathogen,” as he describes it, is either found in (Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca) or produced by (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) the so-called “vaccines.” And it is this pathogen that will eventually kill off millions, if not billions, of people.

“What looks like transpired here [is] they’ve engineered a virus and put this weapons-grade package onto it called ‘spike protein,’” Dr. Chetty further explained.

Only a small number of people experience an immediate “allergic reaction” to the “most elaborately engineered toxin,” he says, usually within the first eight days after the onset of symptoms. The injections, however, extend that allergic reaction “for a longer period.”

“We begin to see the endothelial [blood vessel lining] injuries that this vaccine causes with its spike protein, with its influence on its ACE2 receptors,” Dr. Chetty warns. “Those are the deaths that are meant to follow. And they will never be pinned onto the spike protein, a very well-engineered toxin.”

“Now spike protein is also a membrane protein. So, the mRNA will distribute this throughout our body. It will be made in various tissues around our body. It will be incorporated into those membranes around our body, and those specific tissues.”

Because these spike proteins are recognized by the body as foreign invaders, the immune system overreacts in an autoimmune way – meaning it attacks itself. This is where the slow-death process begins.

“Now this toxin in the long term is going to get people with pre-existing illness to have those illnesses exasperated,” he warns.

What is worse, these toxins include “bits of HIV protein,” which clearly shows that they were genetically engineered, Dr. Chetty says. People with cancer “are going to have their cancers flare up, and they will say they died of the cancer.”

“People with vessel injuries or predisposition like our diabetics and [those with] hypertension are going to have strokes and heart attacks and the rest at varying times, and we’ll attribute those to their preexisting conditions,” he added.

“People are going to develop, over time, autoimmune conditions, the diversity of which will never be addressed by any pharmaceutical intervention because they’re far too targeted.”

The latest news about covid shot injuries and deaths can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

