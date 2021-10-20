Top scientists release study warning against COVID-19 vaccines, demand an immediate end to vaccinations

A group of 57 scientists, doctors and public health policy experts from around the world has released a report questioning the supposed safety and efficacy of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. This international group of experts is calling for an immediate end to all mass vaccination programs.

The group’s study is titled “SARS-CoV-2 mass vaccination: Urgent questions on vaccine safety that demand answers from international health agencies, regulatory authorities, governments and vaccine developers.” The preprint version of the study has been published online on the collaborative research platform Authorea.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the race for testing new platforms designed to confer immunity against SARS-CoV-2 has been rampant and unprecedented, leading to emergency authorization of various vaccines,” the researchers write in the abstract of their study.

“Despite progress on early multidrug therapy for COVID-19 patients, the current mandate is to immunize the world population as quickly as possible.” (Related: Scientists warn push for COVID-19 booster shots not based on scientific data; “politics” and profits now driving vaccine policies.)

The scientists point out that none of the widely available COVID-19 vaccines have gone through proper testing. None of these vaccines have even gone through animal trials before pharmaceutical companies started trials using human subjects.

They also note that the emergency use authorization agreements granted to many of the COVID-19 vaccines in use today are based on safety data generated during trials that lasted only several months.

This lack of thorough and long-term testing should raise a lot of questions regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. But that is not the case.

“Despite calls for caution, the risks of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination have been minimized or ignored by health organizations and government authorities,” the study authors write. “We appeal to the need for a pluralistic dialogue in the context of health policies, emphasizing critical questions that require urgent answers if we wish to avoid a global erosion of public confidence in science and health.”

COVID-19 vaccines kill more people than they save

No matter how much peer-reviewed scientific evidence is presented to health regulators and other authorities, they are unwilling to even rethink their COVID-19 vaccination policies.

But this is not always the case, such as when the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the Food and Drug Administration voted against recommending President Joe Biden’s proposed COVID-19 booster dose program continue.

Before voting 16-2 against the booster vaccination program, the committee has listened to more than eight hours of testimony from public health experts regarding how dangerous it would be for booster doses to become available. Those experts include Dr. Steve Kirsch, director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund, an organization dedicated to treating coronavirus patients without resorting to vaccinations.

Kirsch points out that the mass vaccination program is already killing more people than it is helping, and a booster vaccination program would only make this situation worse.

“The vaccines kill more people than they save,” says Kirsch. “Today, we focus almost exclusively on COVID death saves and vaccine efficacy because we were led to believe that vaccines were perfectly safe. But this is simply not true.”

Kirsch says the number of heart attacks reported due to COVID-19 vaccination has increased dramatically. “VAERS shows heart attacks happened 71 times more often following these vaccines compared to any other vaccine,” he says. Kirsch is referring to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a federal database for tracking adverse reactions to vaccinations.

“Even if the vaccines had a 100 percent protection [rate], it still means we killed two people to save one life,” says Kirsch.

Learn more about how the COVID-19 vaccines are endangering the lives of millions of people by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

Authorea.com

NewsRescue.com

Related Posts