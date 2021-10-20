The U.S. is destroying its own health care infrastructure by attacking the people who remember what medicine means

The medical profession is fast becoming an unattractive prospect to young people, many of whom are not at all interested in become just another Big Pharma pawn.

“Brain drain,” as they call it – this is when there is not enough interested talent to maintain a profession – is spreading like wildfire throughout the health care sector because nobody wants to be force-vaccinated just to keep their jobs.

While there are, in fact, other industries doing the same, there is arguably no industry more fascist than today’s medical profession, which no longer respects freedom of choice and the right to resist pharmaceutical drugging.

Hospitals all across the country are seeing their staff flee due to jab mandates, which has left many of them unable to operate as normal. In upstate New York, as one example, an entire health system’s maternity ward has had to close down due to a lack of nurses.

“Healthcare professionals who choose to make their own personal health decisions – the same people who were celebrated last year as front-line heroes – are now being fired or forced to resign because of this mandate,” writes Simon Black for The Daily Bell.

“That’s bad enough … But the potential to drive good doctors and nurses out of the U.S. healthcare system goes far beyond executive orders,” he adds, referring to fake “president” Joe Biden’s mandatory vaccination EO.

Who wants to be a slave to the misguided public health decrees of corrupt bureaucrats?

If you can even believe it, doctors in the United States who dare to even so much as question the “safety and effectiveness” of Fauci Flu shots are being told that they could lose their medical licenses for spreading “misinformation.”

Anything that does not align with the official plandemic narrative is now off-limits, says the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), which basically governs how medicine is practiced in America.

No longer are doctors and nurses allowed to think for themselves and come to their own conclusions about how to treat their patients – or themselves, for that matter. Everything is dictated from the top down now, which is systematically destroying health care in this country.

Real medicine involves physicians having the freedom to assess each individual patient in a unique way and provide customized care. The same applies to physicians themselves, which should always have the liberty to treat their own bodies as they best see fit.

All people, just to be clear, have the God-given right – no matter what the government says – to care for their own bodies however they choose. No politician, corporation or other outside entity can take that right away from someone.

They are certainly trying, though, and some are complying. The good news is that many are not, including the next generation of potential doctors who are staying far, far away from the compromised profession.

“It really makes you wonder how long all of the good, sane doctors who just want to help patients are going to stick around and put up with it all,” Black writes. “These trends have long term consequences, and this is just another example of the systemic issues that are pushing America into decline.”

Because of how badly thing have already declined in the U.S., many who have the means and ability are traveling elsewhere for care, including to Mexico where the quality of care, ironically enough, is better than it is in many parts of America. Mexican health care is also far less expensive than American health care.

The latest news about the engineered collapse of the United States due to “covid” can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

