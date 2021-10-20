The U.S. is destroying its own health care infrastructure by attacking the people who remember what medicine means

The medical profession is fast becoming an unattractive prospect to young people, many of whom are not at all interested in become just another Big Pharma pawn.

“Brain drain,” as they call it – this is when there is not enough interested talent to maintain a profession – is spreading like wildfire throughout the health care sector because nobody wants to be force-vaccinated just to keep their jobs.

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing. While there are, in fact, other industries doing the same, there is arguably no industry more fascist than today’s medical profession, which no longer respects freedom of choice and the right to resist pharmaceutical drugging.

Hospitals all across the country are seeing their staff flee due to jab mandates, which has left many of them unable to operate as normal. In upstate New York, as one example, an entire health system’s maternity ward has had to close down due to a lack of nurses.

“Healthcare professionals who choose to make their own personal health decisions – the same people who were celebrated last year as front-line heroes – are now being fired or forced to resign because of this mandate,” writes Simon Black for The Daily Bell.

“That’s bad enough … But the potential to drive good doctors and nurses out of the U.S. healthcare system goes far beyond executive orders,” he adds, referring to fake “president” Joe Biden’s mandatory vaccination EO.

Who wants to be a slave to the misguided public health decrees of corrupt bureaucrats?

If you can even believe it, doctors in the United States who dare to even so much as question the “safety and effectiveness” of Fauci Flu shots are being told that they could lose their medical licenses for spreading “misinformation.”

Anything that does not align with the official plandemic narrative is now off-limits, says the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), which basically governs how medicine is practiced in America.

No longer are doctors and nurses allowed to think for themselves and come to their own conclusions about how to treat their patients – or themselves, for that matter. Everything is dictated from the top down now, which is systematically destroying health care in this country.

Real medicine involves physicians having the freedom to assess each individual patient in a unique way and provide customized care. The same applies to physicians themselves, which should always have the liberty to treat their own bodies as they best see fit.

All people, just to be clear, have the God-given right – no matter what the government says – to care for their own bodies however they choose. No politician, corporation or other outside entity can take that right away from someone.

They are certainly trying, though, and some are complying. The good news is that many are not, including the next generation of potential doctors who are staying far, far away from the compromised profession.

“It really makes you wonder how long all of the good, sane doctors who just want to help patients are going to stick around and put up with it all,” Black writes. “These trends have long term consequences, and this is just another example of the systemic issues that are pushing America into decline.”

Because of how badly thing have already declined in the U.S., many who have the means and ability are traveling elsewhere for care, including to Mexico where the quality of care, ironically enough, is better than it is in many parts of America. Mexican health care is also far less expensive than American health care.

The latest news about the engineered collapse of the United States due to “covid” can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheDailyBell.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.