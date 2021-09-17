Nurses forced to quit due to covid vaccine mandates, leaving pregnant mothers without maternity help

Beginning September 24, the Lewis County Health System in upstate New York is “pausing” all baby deliveries in the hospital system’s maternity ward after a slew of nurses quit due to the new Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandate.

According to CEO Gerald Cayer, at least six employees in the maternity unit have already resigned and another seven are considering it. As a result, there is no way for the Lewis County Health System to continue safely delivering newborn children.

In the system as a whole, some 27 percent of medical workers are currently unvaccinated, presumably with no plans to take the jab. Should they, too, continue to resist the shots, the Lewis County Health System will be short medical workers in other areas as well.

The turmoil comes after New York state, under the failed leadership of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, mandated back in August that all health care workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities get jabbed for the Chinese Virus in order to keep their jobs.

New York’s government also abolished the religious exemption from “mandatory” vaccination, making it even harder for workers who object to maintain bodily autonomy as well as their jobs.

Thus far, according to Cayer, some 30 workers throughout the Lewis County Health System have resigned from their posts due to the mandate. The system is now stretched to the limits and unable to provide the same services it did prior to the mandate.

Medical fascism is everywhere, including in “red” states

The situation is much the same in other states like New Mexico and Texas where hospital systems are demanding that people get injected with Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” shots or else lose their jobs.

Houston Methodist Hospital is one of them, as are the hospital systems in New Mexico where, like New York, medical workers are now being told that their bodies are owned by the state government.

A group of New Mexico health care workers converged for a protest recently to try to stop the elimination of “people’s choice and informed consent.” Forcing anyone to take an injection against their will is a violation of “medical codes of ethics as well as fundamental human rights, the Constitution, and the Nuremberg Code,” they say.

There have likewise been protests in California, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, Washington, and elsewhere in response to Fauci Flu shot mandates that violate the right of individuals to make their own medical decisions.

Both “blue” states and “red” states are facing similar tyranny from different angles. The difference is that most of the protests appear to be happening in “blue” states while the red states are just putting up with it?

“Just yesterday, I spoke with one of the people at my doctor’s office because I had to cancel an appointment due to possible covid exposure. I mentioned I hadn’t had the injection and she said neither had she,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge about her personal experience.

“She went on to tell me the office had tried to mandate it and they pushed back and told the higher-ups they would quit and the office would be left with no triage department. They backed down on mandating it. It was refreshing to hear directly from a person who actually works in healthcare what the sentiment is.”

Branch Covidian medical fascism is everywhere these days. To learn more and to help stop it, visit Fascism.news.

