Want to go bald? Get a covid “vaccine!”

Nearly 1,700 people so far have reportedly lost their hair after getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).
World Health Organization (WHO) data shows that autoimmune alopecia is spreading like wildfire in people who took the jabs believing that doing so would keep them “safe” against a “positive” test result.
One young Japanese woman tracked her vaccine-induced hair loss on social media. The girl, who goes by the handle of “Ayapipipiii,” showed photos of her bald head, which looks like it was taken in a conventional cancer ward.
Ayapipipiii reportedly started losing her hair after getting a first dose of Moderna’s experimental Wuhan Flu jab, which was rushed to market by Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump under “Operation Warp Speed.”
Initially, the child says she felt a little pain in her arm and some weakness, but that a fever never formed. The next day, however, the girl started developing a strange rash and observed chunks of hair falling out of her head.
Upon taking a shower post-injection, the girl says the drain hole in her shower quickly clogged up with her fallen locks. After completing her shower, the girl saw more hair fall to the floor while drying it with a towel.
After just a week, Ayapipipiii developed three noticeable bald spots on her head. A few days later, she was waking up to piles of hair scattered on her pillow. Just a few days after that, Ayapipipiii described feeling wind blow across her bare scalp for the first time in her life.
It was around this time that Ayapipipiii decided to seek medical care, but by now her head was already almost entirely bald.
Hundreds of Americans have lost their hair from Fauci Flu shots
The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) here in the United States contains some 846-and-counting similar reports of autoimmune alopecia stemming from Fauci Flu shots.
A 54-year-old man from California, for instance, reported a similar experience as Ayapipipiii’s after taking his first dose of the Pfizer injection, which was also granted “emergency use authorization” (EUA) under Operation Warp Speed.
“I have complete hair loss of my entire body,” the man wrote in his VAERS report. “Head / scalp, eyebrows, eye lashes, nose hairs, mustache, some armpits, chest hair, pubic / groin hair, arm / legs.”
“DEPRESSION / sadness with no head / scalp hair, eyebrows, eyelashes. Dramatic change of identity. I am BALD and my family / friends / patients think I have cancer b/c I have a CHEMO HEAD / SCALP,” the man added.
Because he no longer has hair in his nose and around his eyelids, the man says that he now suffers from constant throat irritation and eye sensitivity, especially when dust or other contaminants are present.
A 25-year-old young woman from Maryland likewise experienced “complete hair loss” and a burning scalp sensation just four days after getting jabbed with the Chinese Virus injection from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Janssen.
An even younger girl, 14, from New Jersey started losing all of her hair about 10 days after taking the first dose of Pfizer. Initially, the girl’s mother chalked it up to being “stressed out,” but eventually the family traced the phenomenon back to the jab.
Many more reports like this are available to read at this link.
“Alopecia has been linked to vaccination in multiple studies,” reports LifeSiteNews.
“The 2015 medical textbook ‘Vaccines and Autoimmunity’ devotes a chapter to the subject and cites one study in which 60 people developed the condition following vaccination, 48 of whom had received injections against hepatitis B.”
The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
LifeSiteNews.com
Yahoo.com
DrEddyMD.com
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
