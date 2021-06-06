Compound in soy found to turn male fish into “females”

Japanese researchers have discovered that male fish fed soy isoflavones, which Americans also eat, eventually turn into “females.”

Music to ears of the transgender cult, soybean compounds mimic female hormones to such a degree that consuming them regularly, as many people do, chemically damages male hormones like testosterone, effectively turning them into female hormones like estrogen.

The associated study is the first of its kind to evaluate the effects of soy isoflavone consumption. Every male catfish that was fed the toxin eventually turned into a female, which the seafood industry is now doing on purpose to increase productivity.

As it turns out, female catfish tend to grow more quickly than male catfish, so corporations are intentionally pumping up the males with soy in order to turn them in to larger females.

“Though it has been known that administering female hormone turns male catfish into females, this method is banned for fish for human consumption,” the report explains.

“So Ineno came up with the idea of using soybean isoflavone, which is sold commercially as a dietary supplement.”

Soybean oil destroys empathy, social bonding

Soybean oil is also a problem, but for a different reason. It contains compounds that cause dysregulation of the oxytocin system, leading to disruptions in empathy and social bonding.

This is perhaps why many Americans no longer have any sense of what it means to love others or demonstrate compassion, instead choosing to pursue selfish gain while steamrolling anyone who gets in their way.

It is a sad state of affairs that could be the result of what Americans are eating, which is destroying their bodies, brains and emotions.

Scientists actually studied the effects of soy consumption in mammals (monkeys) and found that it caused unhealthy aggression, bizarre submission and anti-social behavior – sound familiar?

All around us we are seeing the effects of this in the human population, especially during the age of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Many are lashing out against others for not wearing a mask, for instance, while blindly submitting their bodies to the likes of Anthony Fauci.

Many of these people seem to enjoy hiding behind the mask while avoiding all human contact, rather than engaging in healthy social behavior. All of this just might be the byproduct of eating soy.

“These results should be cause for alarm for one simple reason: Soybean oil is the most widely consumed oil in the United States,” the authors of the monkey study found.

“Indeed, there has been a 100-fold increase in soybean oil consumption during the 20th century. Soybean oil is everywhere, especially in the processed foods which make up a significant portion, even a majority, of the diets of most people in America and much of the rest of the developed world.”

Another negative effect of soy consumption is plummeting fertility rates. The world at large is undergoing a “paradigm shift” when it comes to reproduction, and much of it can be blamed on what people are eating and injecting into their bodies in the name of “science.”

Between vaccines, processed foods and pollution, humanity as a whole is now on the chopping block for mass extinction.

“Frankenfood is all part of their scheme,” wrote one commenter at Summit.news. “The left claims to love ‘the science’ but denies DNA and the sun. Democrats will do anything to grab power and upend Western civilization.”

Another pointed out that the type of soy long consumed in Asian countries is non-GMO and fermented, while the soy consumed in the United States is genetically modified, sprayed with deadly toxins, and raw, rending it poisonous.

More of the latest news about the toxic American food supply can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Summit.news

DrEddyMD.com





Related Posts