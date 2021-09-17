WHISTLEBLOWERS: Senior at Aegis Living center was “chemically restrained” and forced to take COVID vaccine, then DIED

Aegis Living, a senior assisted living center, is coming under fire after four healthcare professionals blew the whistle on multiple accounts of elder abuse and medical fraud taking place at the Issaquah, Washington facility. Facility caretakers allegedly lie to residents about vaccines and “chemically restrain” the residents to force them to submit to the COVID vaccines. This is the level of fraud and abuse that occurs when seniors are isolated from their families, treated like property, and cordoned off like prisoners.

One of the whistleblowers at Aegis Living is a former medical technician named Cassandra Renner. In an interview with Project Veritas, she says that “Aegis Living is grossly taking advantage of severely vulnerable adults through fraud on care plans.” She also said signatures have “been forged multiple times” to make it appear that care was given, when it clearly was not. Her claims have been corroborated by multiple care directors.

Whistleblower reveals macabre practices used to force COVID vaccines on seniors

Renner testified on the resident’s behalf, “They had given her a PRN, like Xanax, and they were successful after giving her the PRN in order to get her to take the COVID vaccine. The resident was lied to about what shot she was receiving. She was told that it was the flu shot… She’s no longer with us and in her last moments of life, she had to have her dignity removed.”

Aegis Living abuses residents and falsifies documents to cover up neglect

According to Renner, the facility chooses to be short-staffed to cut corners and save money. This is leading to widespread resident neglect and creating an environment of coercion and abuse. Renner says “on a good day” the staff satisfies about half of the tasks that the residents pay for. “In the past I had not signed for certain things that I knew I hadn’t completed, and I was told by the ACD [Associate Care Director] who had told me to sign them, that I needed to just sign them anyways,” she said. “Even if I hadn’t completed the task…I noticed the other day, or like a little bit ago that one of my signatures looks like it wasn’t mine.”

Renner explained that her signature was forged several times. One of the forgeries was for a service she didn’t complete. “I specifically did not sign because it was not completed,” she said. According to Renner, care directors force caretakers to commit forgery and sign off on tasks that aren’t completed.

Averi Robinson, another Associate Care Director, said the current staff at Aegis Living aren’t capable caregivers, but they have job security, because the company cannot afford to fire anyone at the moment. This only means that nobody is held accountable.

Another Aegis Living whistleblower, Jonathan Schlect, said, “I was told by the care director, Jen, if I didn’t [forge signatures], I would be out of compliance with my job and not following her direction, and I’d be written up.” Schlect said he was also encouraged to falsify documents by another associate care director named Adam. Schlect said he received a group text from Adam, clearly stating to “falsify documents” because “it will pay off.”

It’s not just an individual incidence, either. Margie Massa, another Associate Care Director for Aegis Living, said that she jots down the initials of people who worked that day, to make it look like a service was completed even though she knows it wasn’t. “If I knew who worked that day, then I might jot in an initial because I’m kind of saving their asses too. You know?” said Massa.

As long term care facilities establish a culture of isolation, abuse and fraud, how many seniors are being coerced to take vaccines they don’t want? How many seniors are “chemically restrained” as vaccines are forced into them? How many vaccine-induced deaths are covered up?

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

ProjectVeritas.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

