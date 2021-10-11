Hot mic catches Israel Health Minister admitting that vaccine mandates are about coercion and social control, not science or medicine

A hot mic from Israel’s Channel 12 News caught the country’s health minister admitting that vaccine mandates are about coercion and social control, not science or medicine. Israel’s Health Minister, Nitzan Horowitz, was having a candid conversation with Interior Minister, Ayelet Shaked, about the country’s draconian Green Pass vaccine passport system. Neither Minister knew that their conversation was being recorded and broadcasted.

This digital surveillance system bars individuals from public life if they do not show digital proof of being triple jabbed. Using this system of coercion and social control, Israel has enslaved most of its population and segregated the rest. Israelis are “required” to update their Green Pass every six months, in compliance with new body requirements set forth by the new medical Apartheid.

Israel Health Minister admits that vaccine mandates are about social control, contradicting his statements to the High Court

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Minister Horowitz admitted on the hot mic that the purpose of the passport system is simply to pressure citizens into vaccine acceptance. There’s nothing ethical or scientific about it. Horowitz told Shaked, “there is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport. It is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate.”

As the Minister of Health, Horowitz had previously gone before the High Court and declared “that the green label is a net health consideration.” Now we know full stop that Horowitz is fully aware that he is using the vaccine mandates as a tool of propaganda and social control.

He admitted on the hot mic that vaccine mandates only exist to shame the “unvaccinated” for causing a pandemic, even though evidence shows that the vaccinated make up the bulk of hospitalizations, as vaccine failure and adverse events take hold of the population. In August, the Medical Director of Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem told Channel 13 news that 95 percent of the hospital’s severely symptomatic COVID-19 patients were already vaccinated.

Israeli leaders imply they would like to refuse medical services based on vaccination status

The two dictators, Horowitz and Shaked, joked about using the Green Pass to give the people some of their freedoms back incrementally. Shaked told Horowitz, “I also think you can remove the Green Pass for outdoor restaurants.” Horowitz concurred, saying “Epidemiologically it’s correct,” to allow the unvaccinated to take part in some outdoor events such as outdoor dining and attending public pools. Horowitz stopped himself short, however, saying that once he starts making exceptions to passport requirements, people will want more freedom. I can’t let them have full access to pools, “because then they will say — if not pools, then why water parks?” Horowitz remarked.

Horowitz expressed concern that the Green Pass System is not being properly enforced across the country, and that unvaccinated people are being allowed into hospitals. “We have a problem. The Green Pass is not enforced, especially in the Arab sector…it does not exist, and I see it in hospitals,” he balked.

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern chimed in on the conversation, “It’s irritating that [the unvaccinated] are taking up beds.” The Israeli leaders revealed their tyrannical intent to deny treatments and basic medical care to people, forcing both segregation and death on those who do not follow vaccination requirements.

By its very premise, a vaccine mandate is a violation of informed consent. A vaccine mandate implies the use of force and is an illegal act of intimidation, duress and coercion. A vaccine mandate is not rooted in science, law, ethics or medicine. There are no instances in American law where the rights of one person supersede the body autonomy rights of another. When coercion is used in medicine, an official or medical professional is in violation of the American Medical Association’s code of ethics. When informed consent is bypassed and coercion is introduced, a medical product or procedure becomes a medical experimentation and is in violation of the Nuremberg Code.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

VisionTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com

Ushmm.org

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.