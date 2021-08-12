95% of severe patients in Israeli hospitals are vaccinated, warns doctor

Israel has become one of the most tyrannical nations, forcing vaccination on its citizens. As of July 4th, more than 78 percent of Israelis eligible for COVID-19 vaccination were inoculated. Despite having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, Israel has seen a gradual uptick in severe coronavirus cases throughout July and the first week of August. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control even added Israel to its highest risk level, advising U.S. citizens to avoid travel to one of the most vaccinated regions in the world.

Now, an Israeli doctor is breaking ranks with his colleagues and coming clean about the current medical situation in the country. Dr. Kobi Haviv spoke to News Israel 13 with specific details about the rise in hospitalizations across Israel. “I understand that most of the patients are vaccinated, even ‘severe’ patients,” said Dr. Kobi Haviv.

He reports that 95 percent of the severe patients have had at least one dose of the vaccine. He says “85-90% of the hospitalizations are in fully vaccinated people.” He warns that “the effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out” and forcing hospitals to open up more COVID wards to deal with severe illness.

Pfizer vaccine failing in Israel, weakening the population, mutating coronaviruses

Instead of scrapping the vaccine program, Israel has decided to expand it, coercing citizens to get a third dose. It won’t be long before a fourth and fifth dose are also “required” in order to prove one’s immunity, with seasonal or even monthly booster shots pushed onto the population as a prerequisite to their freedom.

Before the vaccine rollout, Pfizer worked out a deal with the Israeli government. Pfizer agreed to provide accelerated access their vaccine supply in exchange for legal immunity and demographic data on vaccinated people. These mass vaccination deals are turning out to be fatal mass experiments, as vaccines only confer protection for a couple months, putting the population at increased risk to infection long term. This serious scientific matter is exacerbated by the side effects of the vaccine, which range from blindness to blood clots to seizures or death.

The same phenomenon is occurring in Singapore, where 75 percent of new cases and 35 percent of new hospitalizations are occurring in people who are fully vaccinated. In Gibraltar, covid cases have increased by 2,500 percent per day, despite the nation having a 99 percent vaccination rate. In Sydney, Australia, government health officials announced in late July that nearly all new COVID hospitalizations involved vaccinated people – except one. In the US, vaccinated people were getting sick at such a high rate, the CDC had to dial back the amplification cycles used in the fraudulent covid tests to artificially lower the number of reported covid cases in the vaccinated.

Israel is a genocidal apartheid

Israel managed to vaccinate most of its population by suspending civil liberties and forcing citizens to furnish a digital vaccine passport called Green Pass. This vaccine passport is used to segregate the unvaccinated, banning them from cultural and sporting events, gyms, restaurants and dining halls, conferences, tourist attractions and houses of worship. Israel’s Green Pass is akin to modern day “slave papers.” Israel no longer abides by any set of medical standards or ethics. Informed consent has been replaced with medical rape. Israelis’ no longer have body autonomy or medical privacy. Their bodies and their minds now belong to the vaccine industry and the government.

With the rise in severe covid cases and hospitalization, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office began enforcing the Green Pass program more strictly on July 29th. Apparently, the Israel government wants to make sure that more people are weakened, hospitalized and killed as spike protein bioweapons are forcibly replicated in people’s bodies. As such, Israel has been reduced to a genocidal Apartheid, hellbent on persecution and depopulation.

Lance D Johnson

