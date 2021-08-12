Some 160 San Fran sheriff’s deputies threaten to resign over mandatory COVID vaccine mandate

Crime is already a problem in crumbling San Francisco, where the ruling Democrat supermajority and their left-wing ‘prosecutors’ are refusing to prosecute thieves and thugs, but the rising lawlessness is about to get worse if city officials don’t change their minds about requiring all 35,000 employees — sheriff’s deputies included — to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Epoch Times reported last week that while most of the department’s 700 deputies are vaccinated, about 160 said they will either take early retirement or seek law enforcement employment somewhere else rather than be forced to get the experimental vaccines.

The mandate led the San Francisco Sheriff’s Association to respond by posting a statement on their Facebook page.

“The SFDSA has always promoted Covid-19 Safety and has given out masks as well as face shields to first responders and the public during the peak of the pandemic. We believe the data and science speaks for itself and that masking works,” the organization said.

“The problem we are faced with now is the strict San Francisco Mandate which is vaccinate or be terminated. If deputy sheriffs are forced to vaccinate a percentage of them will retire early or seek employment elsewhere,” the group’s statement continued.

The organization went on to note that there is already a dearth of sheriff’s deputies available at any given time to cover shifts and that often the department is understaffed.

“Approximately 160 out of 700 Deputy Sheriffs are not vaccinated and prefer to mask and test weekly instead of being vaccinated due to religious and other beliefs. Currently, the staffing at the SFSO is at the lowest it has ever been due to the past 9-month applicant testing restriction placed on the Sheriff’s Office by the Mayor,” the organization noted, alluding to the insane Democratic policy of defunding or reducing police forces before predicting that things are only going to get worse.

“San Francisco cannot afford to lose any more deputy sheriffs or any first responders. If they retire early or quit this will affect public safety even more,” the statement read. “We would like San Francisco to be in alignment with the state guidelines which are requiring vaccination or test weekly.”

But of course, that’s not going to happen, because if Democrats are anything they are tyrannical autocrats who don’t care about real COVID science.

Mind you, this ridiculous mandate is coming at a time when already we are seeing monumental failures of the COVID vaccines, as millions of Americans who have been vaccinated are now found to still be susceptible to getting the disease via a “breakthrough” variant known as Delta.

For instance, in Gibraltar, where the population is fully vaccinated, there has been a 2,500-percent increase in new cases. And what happened? New lockdowns.

“The Government calls on private bars, restaurants, and nightclubs to be cautious in the events that they hold, to strictly control numbers and to ensure that clients are vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test result,” the government of Gibraltar said in a statement.

“At this point in time the Government is not considering introducing legislation to control catering establishments and nightclubs, but this is of course a possibility should cases continue to rise regardless.”

Worse, as Natural News founder and editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, reported this week, the “COVID hoax” is unraveling anyway.

But what’s most galling about this pandemic is the damage that has occurred to our freedoms and liberties. We’re being mandated to take an experimental vaccine that is proving to be ineffective — and dangerous — or risk losing our ability to earn a living, care for our families or fully participate in our society.

This vaccine/COVID tyranny has got to be defeated or our country will burn from internal war.

