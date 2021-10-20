Fully vaccinated Colin Powell dies from COVID, raising new concerns about vaccine-induced immune suppression

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is dead after getting “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to his family, however, Powell died of “complications from COVID-19,” this being the excuse that was put up on Facebook following his passing.

“He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Powell worked in numerous Republican administrations to shape American foreign policy during the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

It was reported that Powell, 84, had been suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that attacks B cells. These cells are a critical part of the body’s immune response to the Fauci Flu.

Following Powell’s passing, former President George W. Bush, under whom Powell worked, released a statement claiming that he and Laura are “deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell.”

“He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam,” Bush wrote. “Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience.”

“He was National Security Advisor under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration.”

Powell was “a favorite” of presidents over the past several decades, despite spreading lies to push for Iraq war

According to Bush, he and the other former presidents all loved Powell so much that he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice.

The general public, however, soured on Powell after he pushed faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for the war in Iraq under George W. Bush. Powell later admitted that this was a “blot” on his allegedly stellar record.

To George W. Bush, though, it is not that big of a deal because Colin “was a family man and a friend.”

“Laura and I send Alma (Powell’s wife) and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man,” Bush added in his letter to the family.

Despite working for a number of Republican administrations, Powell issued a surprise endorsement for Barack Hussein Obama in his 2008 presidential race.

“I think we need a generational change,” Powell stated, despite supposedly not even knowing much about Obama.

Powell said that he was impressed by Obama’s “intellectual vigor” and believed him to be a better choice than John McCain, also now dead, and his then-running mate Sarah Palin.

“It isn’t easy for me to disappoint Sen. McCain in the way that I have this morning,” Powell stated in an interview with NBC‘s “Meet the Press.”

Powell would go on to endorse two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. Powell was the epitome of deep state, in other words.

Powell was also a warmonger right up there with the likes of Henry Kissinger. He played a big role in foisting the PATRIOT Act on America, as well as establishing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which did not exist prior to the 9/11 false flag terrorist attacks.

“The vaccine was the ‘complication,’” wrote one Zero Hedge commenter about Powell’s death.

“Looks like the weapon of mass destruction finally caught up to him,” wrote another about the irony of this development.

The latest news about the death toll from Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

