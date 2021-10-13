Hospital covid outbreak saw many deaths among fully vaccinated, only minor symptoms among unvaccinated

The journal Eurosurveillancepublished a paper recently that debunks the myth of “vaccine-generated herd immunity” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

As it turns out, the fully vaccinated are producing vaccine-generated herd anti-immunity as they contract and spread new “variants” of the disease to other people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

A Chinese Virus outbreak recently occurred at an Israeli hospital, the paper explains. And almost everyone who got sick received their shots. Everyone who died was fully injected.

Nearly everyone involved in the outbreak was not only vaccinated but was also wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times. This includes face masks, gowns, goggles, the whole bit.

Patient zero was fully vaccinated, and 96 percent of all hospital staff were fully vaccinated. Only a couple unvaccinated people got sick, and their illnesses were very mild compared to what became of those who took the shots.

“The paper noted several transmissions likely occurred between two individuals both wearing surgical masks, and in one instance using full PPE, including N-95 mask, face shield, gown and gloves,” reported The Defender about the incident.

“Of the 42 cases diagnosed in the outbreak, 38 were fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine, one had received only one vaccination and three were unvaccinated.”

Of those who became infected, 23 were patients and 19 were staff members. Eight vaccinated patients became severely ill, six became critically ill, and five of these critically ill ended up dying. Only two unvaccinated patients got sick and their symptoms were mild.

“This communication … challenges the assumption that high universal vaccination rates will lead to herd immunity and prevent COVID-19 outbreaks,” the authors wrote in conclusion.

“In the outbreak described here, 96.2% of the exposed population was vaccinated. Infection advanced rapidly (many cases became symptomatic within 2 days of exposure), and viral load was high.”

Anyone still pushing covid vaccines is advocating for murder

This is a major revelation that completely decimates the prevailing claims about the “safety” and “effectiveness” of Fauci Flu shots. To the contrary, there probably would not have been an outbreak at all had nobody at the hospital gotten vaccinated.

The reason for this, of course, is that the shots are spreading disease. The plandemicwould already be over had Donald Trump not rushed the vaccines into existence through “Operation Warp Speed,” only to continue bragging about this “accomplishment” long after leaving office.

Resident Joe Biden, Tony Fauci and many others are also complicit. Nearly every politician and figurehead, regardless of political affiliation, is still pushing these things, though most of those on the “right” claim they support the right to choose.

This is moot, though, as in practical reality, increasingly fewer people are able to maintain that right. State and local governments, private employers, and even some businesses have decided that they are going to try to force people to take the shots against their will.

“This is a very interesting paper and it is scientifically very sound,” commented Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD, PE, of Children’s Health Defense (CHD). Hooker is CHD’s chief scientific officer and teaches biology at Simpson University in California.

“The breakthrough rate of 96.2% of the vaccinated population shows that in this instance, the vaccine was virtually useless in preventing transmission. It should also be noted the two reported cases among unvaccinated patients were mild, whereas six of the vaccinated patients died.”

Fauci, meanwhile, continues to push people to get a third “booster” shot for covid, calling this an “optimal regimen” for dealing with the virus.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

