Mother Miriam: Vaccines are designed to kill the population

Mother Miriam expresses her disappointment over how President Joe Biden is handling the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. In an episode of “Mother Miriam Live,” she tells her viewers that Biden’s recent actions paint him as a dictator.

But Mother Miriam notes that citizens don’t have to obey him.

Mother Miriam has also updated her viewers about her health. She was recently released from a hospital after undergoing surgery and recovering for several weeks.

Mother Miriam fears for the souls of lost shepherds

Mother Miriam says that it saddens her to see many bishops and cardinals giving in to the evil agenda of the pandemic. One such issue she has brought up is people being forbidden from gathering in church to hear mass if they are unvaccinated.

She says that she “fears for the souls” of lost shepherds who haven’t come to their senses and repent. To sum up the chaos going on in America, Mother Miriam brings up a framed image of a bleeding Jesus being embraced by Mary, Our Lady of Sorrows. She warns that America’s sorrows aren’t over yet.

According to Mother Miriam, the vaccines are a pathological weapon being used to destroy the human body. Even if you feel fine after getting vaccinated, there’s no doubt that the chemicals in it are already spreading throughout your body to destroy it.

Based on the reports she has reviewed, Mother Miriam says that the group of globalists and everyone involved in this new reset, are spearheading mankind’s destruction.

These groups and individuals are plotting to control the whole world. But since the population of the planet is too big, the COVID-19 vaccine has to be invented to extinguish a great percentage of the population. Once their plan succeeds, whoever’s left behind can be easier to control.

Mother Miriam says that “the forces of evil” were evident when Biden announced his vaccine mandates. She encourages citizens to resist and exercise health freedom to stop this evil plan.

But Mother Miriam still believes that there is hope if people turn away from the blindness of many bishops and cardinals who are complicit in this nefarious plan. She has also condemned those condoning the union of members of the LGBTQ community, which can destroy the family – God’s key to building the kingdom.

Fetal cell lines from aborted baby used in Pfizer vaccine

Mother Miriam also spends time giving advice to listeners who have sent in emails asking for her help. In one email, a mother named Gracie talks about her priest who refused to give her daughter a letter saying that the vaccine is against her Catholic faith because “aborted fetal cells were used for testing.”

The priest, as well as their bishop, even received the vaccine, writes Gracie. (Related: SATAN’S PUPPET: Pope Francis calls getting the abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccine “an act of love.”)

Mother Miriam advises Gracie to refuse because the issue is not just a matter of principle, it’s also about a “death vaccine” that will destroy her daughter’s body. And Gracie is right to worry about her daughter.

A whistleblower working at vaccine maker Pfizer has recently leaked emails by company executives discussing how to hide information from the public on the use of fetal cell lines derived from an aborted baby.

The cell lines have been used to develop Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer whistleblower Melissa Strickler provided a chain of emails between top Pfizer executives including Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Viral Vaccines Philip Dormitzer and Senior Director of Worldwide Research Vanessa Gelman. The two have discussed the appropriate script and “approved answer” to use in order to avoid revealing damning information to the public on the use of fetal cell lines for the vaccine.

Strickler has been working at Pfizer for about 10 years and is currently part of the quality department at one of the company’s biggest plants. She says the the executives were “being really deceptive and they’re being careful with their words,” which made her suspicious of the emails.

The first leaked email came from Advait Badkar, a senior director at Pfizer, asking Gelman how to answer a question about whether Pfizer is using a cell line from an aborted fetus when conducting confirmation tests for the vaccine.

In his email, Badkar admits that Pfizer had already confirmed that no cell lines from an aborted fetus were used in the “manufacturing process.” Dormitzer tells Badkar that there is “an approved answer” to the question about the use of fetal cell lines, but also admits that “HEK293T cells” are “ultimately derived from an aborted fetus.”

HEK is an acronym for Human Embryonic Kidney while 293 is the number of experiments done to obtain the cell line from the kidney of the aborted baby.

Gelman adds that Pfizer is beating around the bush to avoid discussing the use of the fetal cell lines. In the last sentence of her email, she says: “The piece in yellow we have tried really hard not to share unless it’s strictly necessary and mission critical.”

The Pfizer executive is referring to a highlighted sentence that reads: “One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.”

Visit Vaccines.news to read more articles about the lies Big Pharma tells citizens to fool them into getting vaccinated.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

LifeSitenews.com 1

LifeSiteNews.com 2

Related Posts