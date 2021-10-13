UCLA now requiring off-campus students taking ONLINE classes to get “vaccinated” for covid

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) is now forcing its online distance learning students who have already paid for their classes to upload their Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” status or else get dropped from enrollment.

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseUCLA apparently waited until after all students paid their $70,000-plus tuitions before announcing that even those who take classes virtually at home and never set foot on campus will still need to get jabbed with one of Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” death injections in order to get an education.

“So, you’re dropping students after they’ve already paid for classes if they don’t upload their vaccination status?” asked distance learning student Christian Walker in a call to the school that he filmed and uploaded to Twitter.

“The student health and wellness center conducts [sic] the covid vaccination and we keep track of your records,” a representative from the school is then heard responding.

“And you’re calling to tell me you will drop my classes after we’ve already paid $70,000 for the year if I don’t upload something about my vaccine status when all of my classes are online: that’s what the call is about?” Walker then asks.

“Yes,” the person responds.

“Got it. Thank you,” Walker says back before hanging up and stating in flabbergast, “Wow!”

UCLA website says nothing about covid vaccines for distance learning students who never visit campus

Christian Walker, by the way, is the son of American football legend Herschel Walker, who has spoken out against Black Lives Matter (BLM), another fascist group.

Both Herschel and his son Christian are unhappy with the direction things are going in this country at the hands of left-wing control freaks who want to force everyone into compliance and obedience, whether political or medically.

According to the UCLA website, all students, faculty and staff, “with very few exceptions,” will need to take their Fauci Flu shots “before they will be allowed on campus or in a facility or office.” There is nothing stated there about distance learning or off-campus activities and enrollment.

UCLA appears to have just made up the new rule on the fly, again after students already paid their tuitions. Now they will probably need to sue the school in order to get their money back, assuming they refuse to comply with its Chinese Virus injection mandate.

“Compliance with the policy means vaccination two (2) weeks before the first day of Fall quarter instruction,” the UCLA website goes on to explain. “That deadline also applies to requests for an allowable exception (on medical, disability, or religious grounds) or deferral (based on pregnancy).”

“The submittal deadline for students starting or returning to campus after Fall 2021 is no later than their first date of instruction for the term when they first enroll.”

UCLA also has a “COVID-19 Vaccine Education” department, the stated purpose of which is “to provide COVID-19 vaccine education for students at UCLA.” The school says these courses will help teach students how covid vaccines “were created and how they provide protection from SARS-CoV-2, and more.”

Other vaccines that UCLA students have to get in order to stay enrolled include MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), varicella, pertussis and meningitis. UCLA students must also be screened for tuberculosis risk by completing a TB risk questionnaire.

“Demand a full refund,” wrote one Twitter user in response to Walker’s video exposing UCLA for medical fascism and apartheid.

“If the behavior of teachers around the country is any indicator, they likely believe they can be infected by a student over a Zoom call,” joked another, pointing out the fact that America’s “educators” are among the most stupid when it comes to falling for Branch Covidianism.

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny on America’s college campuses can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Twitter.com

NaturalNews.com

UCLA.edu

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.