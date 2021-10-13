UCLA now requiring off-campus students taking ONLINE classes to get “vaccinated” for covid

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) is now forcing its online distance learning students who have already paid for their classes to upload their Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” status or else get dropped from enrollment.

UCLA apparently waited until after all students paid their $70,000-plus tuitions before announcing that even those who take classes virtually at home and never set foot on campus will still need to get jabbed with one of Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” death injections in order to get an education.

“So, you’re dropping students after they’ve already paid for classes if they don’t upload their vaccination status?” asked distance learning student Christian Walker in a call to the school that he filmed and uploaded to Twitter.

“The student health and wellness center conducts [sic] the covid vaccination and we keep track of your records,” a representative from the school is then heard responding.

“And you’re calling to tell me you will drop my classes after we’ve already paid $70,000 for the year if I don’t upload something about my vaccine status when all of my classes are online: that’s what the call is about?” Walker then asks.

“Yes,” the person responds.

“Got it. Thank you,” Walker says back before hanging up and stating in flabbergast, “Wow!”

UCLA website says nothing about covid vaccines for distance learning students who never visit campus

Christian Walker, by the way, is the son of American football legend Herschel Walker, who has spoken out against Black Lives Matter (BLM), another fascist group.

Both Herschel and his son Christian are unhappy with the direction things are going in this country at the hands of left-wing control freaks who want to force everyone into compliance and obedience, whether political or medically.

According to the UCLA website, all students, faculty and staff, “with very few exceptions,” will need to take their Fauci Flu shots “before they will be allowed on campus or in a facility or office.” There is nothing stated there about distance learning or off-campus activities and enrollment.

UCLA appears to have just made up the new rule on the fly, again after students already paid their tuitions. Now they will probably need to sue the school in order to get their money back, assuming they refuse to comply with its Chinese Virus injection mandate.

“Compliance with the policy means vaccination two (2) weeks before the first day of Fall quarter instruction,” the UCLA website goes on to explain. “That deadline also applies to requests for an allowable exception (on medical, disability, or religious grounds) or deferral (based on pregnancy).”

“The submittal deadline for students starting or returning to campus after Fall 2021 is no later than their first date of instruction for the term when they first enroll.”

UCLA also has a “COVID-19 Vaccine Education” department, the stated purpose of which is “to provide COVID-19 vaccine education for students at UCLA.” The school says these courses will help teach students how covid vaccines “were created and how they provide protection from SARS-CoV-2, and more.”

Other vaccines that UCLA students have to get in order to stay enrolled include MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), varicella, pertussis and meningitis. UCLA students must also be screened for tuberculosis risk by completing a TB risk questionnaire.

“Demand a full refund,” wrote one Twitter user in response to Walker’s video exposing UCLA for medical fascism and apartheid.

“If the behavior of teachers around the country is any indicator, they likely believe they can be infected by a student over a Zoom call,” joked another, pointing out the fact that America’s “educators” are among the most stupid when it comes to falling for Branch Covidianism.

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny on America’s college campuses can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Twitter.com

NaturalNews.com

UCLA.edu

Related Posts