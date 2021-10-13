Investigative journalist exposes Pentagon-funded study that can prove COVID-19 vaccines do more harm than good – Brighteon.TV

Investigative journalist Michelle Edwards exposes the findings of a health data analytics company hired by the Department of Defense (DOD), which can prove that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are doing more harm than good.

Humetrix has conducted data analysis on 5.6 million Medicaid beneficiaries aged 65 and older under a DOD program called “Project Salus.”

An innovator in consumer-centered mobile platforms for over two decades, Humetrix is under contract with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and the DOD to “carry out COVID-19 surveillance and population risk mapping in the highest risk Medicare population for severe COVID-19.”

The complete analysis, titled “Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against the delta variant among 5.6M Medicare beneficiaries 65 years and older,” was released on Sept. 28.

Analysts at Humetrix have determined that “based on what they’re seeing, antibody-dependent enhancement is definitely taking place,” Edwards tells international best-selling author Daniel Bobinski during his program “The Voice of Conservative Values” on Brighteon.TV.

“Meaning, the mass vaccination against COVID-19 is resulting into mutations [variants] – occurring and strengthening the virus, driving up the rate of infection,” Edwards explains.

The study examined a total of 20 million Medicare beneficiaries nationwide, with 16 million of the subjects aged 65 years and up. The study data consisted of 5.6 million vaccinated Medicare beneficiaries from January to late August 2021.

Of the study group, 2.7 million individuals received the Pfizer vaccine and 2.9 million received the Moderna vaccine. Out of 161,000 breakthrough infections, the investigators observed 33,000 breakthrough hospitalizations and 10,400 breakthrough intensive care unit (ICU) admissions. (Related: Coronavirus breakthrough cases continue to rise among the fully vaccinated as “vaccine pandemic” worsens.)

Natural immunity offers strongest protection against infection

Project Salus data suggests that the majority of COVID-19 infections occur among those fully vaccinated, with outcomes worsening over time. Additionally, analysts at Humetrix have found that individuals who have contracted and recovered from COVID-19 boast natural immunity –which offers the strongest protection against infection.

“It’s something that you don’t see often in the news,” says Edwards. The government, mainstream media and Big Tech apparently like to keep it that way as the slide presentation has been immediately removed from the internet.

But Edwards is prepared for that, digging through archives and putting important parts of the presentation in her article at UncoverDC.com.

In Slide 8 of the 17-slide presentation, the information exhibits a significant decline in vaccine effectiveness within a short span of three to four months.

The slide states: “Breakthrough infection rates 5-6 months post-vaccination are twice as high as 3-4 months post-vaccination.” This data brings into question the overall effectiveness of the vaccines and the Biden administration’s call for boosters every three to four months. Slide 10 concludes that “Age has a minor contribution to the reduced vaccine protection seen in the group vaccinated 5-6 months ago.”

In Slide 11, analysts at Humetrix recognize specific waning vaccine immunity. They note that Moderna’s protection outperforms Pfizer’s. In Slide 12, the study gives a graph indicating the number of COVID-19 cases from February 6 to August 21. As delta cases increase, the study data reveals that by August, 71 percent of all COVID-19 cases were in vaccinated individuals.

Slide 13 shows that vaccine effectiveness against breakthrough hospitalization wanes considerably after five or six months compared to months three and four. Slide 16, which does not include unvaccinated individuals in the estimates, outlines data showing that mRNA vaccine effectiveness falls short of study predictions.

The study completely destroys the narrative espoused by President Joe Biden, which falsely claims America is experiencing “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Results of the study “are completely reinforcing what we’re saying, that those with natural immunity – those who have recovered from COVID without being vaccinated – are in better position to fight the virus,” Edwards says. (Related: Policymakers ignoring natural immunity to covid in favor of “vaccine” immunity.)

Mass vaccinations lead to emergence of more dangerous variants

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a vaccine research expert, has warned governments around the world that mass vaccinations could lead to the emergence of more dangerous forms of the virus.

He believes that the ongoing mass vaccination drives are “likely to further enhance adaptive immune escape as none of the current vaccines will prevent replication or transmission of viral variants.”

Immune escape is a term used to describe when the host is no longer able to recognize and counter a pathogen such as a relevant variant or mutant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The more we use these vaccines for immunizing people in the midst of a pandemic, the more infectious the virus will become,” says Vanden Bossche. “With increasing infectiousness comes an increased likelihood of viral resistance to the vaccines.”

Meanwhile, neuroscientist has explained why people vaccinated against COVID-19 are still contracting and spreading the disease at a high rate.

In an article published at the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Michael Segal explains that COVID-19 vaccines only stimulate internal immunity but do nothing to address mucosal immunity. Internal immunity protects the inside of the body while mucosal immunity provides the first line of defense by protecting the nose and mouth, and by doing so also reduces spread to others.

Segal says that all COVID-19 vaccines “are largely ineffective at stimulating the secretion of a particular form of antibodies called Immunoglobulin A (IgA) into our noses that occurs after actual infection with a virus.”

Those who have contracted and recovered from the disease have both mucosal and internal immunity.

Watch the Oct. 7 episode of “The Voice of Conservative Values” here:

You can catch new episodes of “The Voice of Conservative Values” with Daniel Bobinski every Thursday at 4-5 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

Nolan Barton

Sources include:

Follow Immunization.news for more news and information related to the coronavirus vaccine.

Brighteon.com

UncoverDC.com

Dryburgh.com

WSJ.com

Related Posts